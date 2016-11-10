What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

The world is still coming to terms with Donald Trump’s surprise election victory.

Here are the latest headlines:

On Wall Street, Goldman Sachs just promoted 84 new partners — and the class makeup sends an important message to the firm’s young people. A 33-year old rockstar salesman was among those to land the most coveted title on Wall Street. The US bank may also shift some operations from London to Frankfurt because of Brexit.

In other news, Nasdaq’s vice chairman told Business Insider that there will be ‘four or five’ tech IPOs before the end of the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.