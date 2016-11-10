What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.
The world is still coming to terms with Donald Trump’s surprise election victory.
Here are the latest headlines:
- Some hedge funds are poised to make serious money off of Trump’s shocking win
- Here’s the memo Jamie Dimon just sent to JPMorgan staff about the US election
- Traders on the NYSE floor reportedly booed Hillary Clinton during her concession speech
- ELECTION TRADING BONANZA: “It felt like Brexit all over again”
- BARRO: Like it or not, we now need Trump to succeed
- The rise of American populism could change the game in the Asia Pacific region
- There’s one big problem with Donald Trump’s campaign promises about Mexico
- Trump’s presidency could spell trouble for Tesla’s big bet on solar
- Obamacare is close to death after Trump’s election
- One Wall Street CEO called Trump’s victory weeks ago, and he was pretty much spot on
- Carl Icahn loaded up on $1 billion worth of stocks during the market’s election night crash
- People in California are calling for a ‘Calexit’ from the US in the wake of Trump’s win
On Wall Street, Goldman Sachs just promoted 84 new partners — and the class makeup sends an important message to the firm’s young people. A 33-year old rockstar salesman was among those to land the most coveted title on Wall Street. The US bank may also shift some operations from London to Frankfurt because of Brexit.
In other news, Nasdaq’s vice chairman told Business Insider that there will be ‘four or five’ tech IPOs before the end of the year.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.