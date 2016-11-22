What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Wall Street is finding ways to make money off your every move.

Investment firms like hedge funds are big buyers of so-called “alternative data.” That’s data that comes from the apps we use, the online shops we buy from, and the GPS tracking within our smartphones.

This info helps investors figure out where to put their money and gives insight into, for instance, how stocks will perform — which companies will continue to rake in cash, and which ones are likely to flop.

In related news, hedge fund managers have lost touch with reality. A 20-year-old who dropped out of NYU says he has raised $5 million for his hedge fund. And a “Big Short” investor who made a killing predicting the financial crash has a worrying new prediction.

Goldman Sachs vice chairman Michael Sherwood is leaving after 30 years at the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Business Insider. And the US is now home to the two biggest risks to the global financial system.

In deal news, the computer-security company Symantec is buying LifeLock, an identity-theft-protection company, for $24 a share, or about $2.3 billion. Oracle is going to buy Dyn. Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity has officially closed.

And American companies could spend a record amount buying their own shares in 2017, according to Goldman Sachs.

In markets news, Wall Street is worried Trump may bring back an economic disaster from the 1970s. Here’s what Trump’s victory means for municipal bonds. Trump’s economic plans could mean a huge increase in the national debt.

And if Steve Bannon is serious, Trump’s infrastructure plan is going to be a disaster, according to Business Insider’s Linette Lopez.

Four charts that show why Marine Le Pen is no Trump. These economic ‘black swans’ could rock global markets. And bond vigilantes are getting ahead of reality.

In tech news, Analysts are openly worrying about Apple’s future profitability. Tesla is starting to act like a real car company. And Snapchat’s Spectacles are now on sale in New York City.

Lastly, here are 38 eye-catching cars from the 2016 LA Auto Show.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday

GOLDMAN: Here’s one of our favourite trades for 2017 — One of the year’s big global trends has been the rise of populism across developed markets.

A $281 billion investment advisor shares five tech trends shaping the future of finance — For most of us, it’s become normal to take a Uber home from a night out, order things for the apartment on Amazon, Google something on your mind, and then tweet about it.

SILICON VALLEY CEO: People are ‘lashing out’ because technology is destroying more and more jobs — The CEO of a $1 billion (£810 million) Silicon Valley software company believes the world is approaching a tech-driven employment crisis that already contributed to Donald Trump’s surprise victory in the US presidential election.

KRUGMAN: Trump is going to bring about ‘an era of corrupt governance unprecedented in US history’ — Paul Krugman, the Nobel Prize winning economist and New York Times columnist, once again took to Twitter on Monday to express his discontent with the future Donald Trump administration.

Obamacare isn’t going away — and that makes one stock a great investment opportunity — Dale Wettlaufer, founder and portfolio manager at Buffalo, NY-based Charlotte Lane Capital, is recommending shares of hospital giant HCA Holdings

An investor predicted the rise of Trump 2 years ago, and what comes next should terrify everyone — In the fall of 2014, portfolio manager Dylan Grice did not know Donald Trump would run for president of the United States. But it seems he did know that Trump would win.

There’s another way people in expensive cities are ‘penalised,’ and they might not know it — When Donald Trump unveiled his proposal to make child care tax deductible, there was one line that went by almost unnoticed. It said the benefit would be capped “at the average cost of care for the state of residence.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.