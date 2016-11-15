What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

The election of Donald Trump has brought bond market vigilantes out of the woodwork. Bond markets everywhere are getting destroyed.

Elsewhere in Trump headlines:

In deal news:

In other news, Business Insider’s Richard Feloni learned the meditation technique taking over Wall Street – here’s what he discovered.

And lastly, these photos show how drastically Manhattan’s Financial District has evolved since the ’70s.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday

An 18-month recession at the biggest businesses in America just ended – America’s largest companies had some good news this quarter.

Lloyd Blankfein explains Goldman Sachs’ push into retail banking – Goldman Sachs last month launched an online consumer lending platform — an unusual move for the global investment bank — and many people are wondering why.

Citi is reportedly planning to move 900 jobs from London to Dublin – US bank Citi is preparing to move up to 900 jobs from London to Dublinas part of its contingency plans for Britain’s exit from the European Union

A senior Morgan Stanley dealmaker is reportedly leaving to launch a boutique firm – The veteran Morgan Stanley banker Lars Andersson is reportedly leaving the firm to strike out on his own.

There’s been a dramatic shift in why the world drinks coffee — and it’s a boon for companies – Coffee is just like wine.

NAPIER: Investors have been ‘royally gamed by the financial system’ – Financial repression is coming to Europe and the people that can’t see that don’t have a strong understanding of financial history and the lengths that politicians will go to get re-elected.

Checkout Gulfstream’s next generation $45 million G500 private jet – Over the years, Gulfstream’s line of long-range private jets have become synonymous with the pinnacle of luxury air travel.

