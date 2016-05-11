Jim Simons, Elon Musk and Amazon: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ON WALL STREET

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Something isn’t clicking in the US labour market.

On Tuesday, the latest Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey — or JOLTS — report showed there were 5.757 million jobs available in the US in March, a near record.

And while the abundance of jobs is often interpreted as a sign of strength in the labour market, there’s a persistent and growing gap between the number of jobs available and the number of hires being made that points to a nagging skills gap in the US labour market.

Institutional Investor just released its annual list of the top earning hedge fund managers for 2015. Here are the highlights:

In other news, there’s a new driver of the global economy, and it changes how we should look at the world. Hedge fund manager Jim Chanos is Elon Musk’s worst nightmare. And Wall Street needs a new kind of talent suited to a new kind of world.

Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam said market conditions can’t get any worse than in the first quarter, and Jeremy Grantham has published an epic mea culpa admitting he got the commodities bubble all wrong.

And lastly, Stephen Curry is really very good at basketball.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

The most bullish Amazon analyst on Wall Street thinks the stock will soar another 47% from here – Presenting: the case from the most bullish Amazon analyst on Wall Street.

The debate over Chipotle’s future is splitting Wall Street — Chipotle was once a stock market darling.

US investigating market-making operations of Citadel, KCG – Federal authorities are investigating the market-making arms of Citadel and KCG, looking into the possibility that the two giants of electronic trading are giving small investors a poor deal when executing stock transactions on their behalf.

Morgan Stanley commodities group moving to Times Square after 15 years in suburbia – Morgan Stanley is moving its commodities trading business, which has been housed in Purchase, New York, for the last 15 years, to the bank’s Times Square headquarters.

The airline that’s a thorn in the side of US rivals just reported its highest-ever profits – Emirates reported $1.93 billion in net profits from airline operations on Tuesday — the highest in company history.

Three years after it debuted, the Cronut still draws massive lines in New York – Three years ago, pastry chef Dominique Ansel served the first Cronut, a cross between a croissant and a doughnut.

