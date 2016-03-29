FINANCE INSIDER: A 'superior proposal'

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s midday summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Round 2 of the takeover battle for Starwood Hotels just began, and here’s quick look at why Marriott is going to have a hard time keeping up with the Chinese bidder that’s trying to bust up its $14 billion deal.

Valeant is having another rough day. This time thanks to a Senate subpoena of CEO Mike Pearson. His appearance, scheduled for April 27, will surely make for some great television.

In case you missed it last week, people are starting to get bullish about the Chinese stock market. Yes, you read that right, and here’s a 2nd reason why.

Finally, read this and then take a good look at your shoes.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:



5 top Wall Street bankers explain why the IPO market has dried up — and when things will pick up again

CREDIT SUISSE: Everyone else on Wall Street is dead wrong about these 21 stocks — counterintuitive behaviour is often what rakes in the big returns

Legendary rugby player and Wall Street trader Norman Hadley has died — nicknamed “Stormin’ Norman,” the six-foot-seven 287 lb., Winnipeg native helped Canada reach the quarter finals of the 1991 Rugby World Cup.

It’s time to dispel the biggest myth about millennials — this is more or less the whole problem with labels and generalizations: They eventually break down.

Apple needs to overcome a critical hurdle if it wants to sell a car — Right now, the reality is that there’s an exceptionally low level of consumer interest in electric vehicles.

