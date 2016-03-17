SunEdison, Valeant and the Fed: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ON WALL STREET

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s midday summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

We’ll get the full Fed-day package later today: a Federal Open Market Committee interest-rate decision, a new “dot plot” with expectations for future rates, an updated summary of economic projections, and a press conference by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Here is what you need to know ahead of the Fed’s announcement. Check back here later on Wednesday to stay up to date with our latest coverage.

SunEdison, the largest renewable-energy company in the world, is again delaying the filing of its 10-K annual report. The stock is down around 8% at the time of writing.

Bill Ackman is acting a lot like he did the last time he blew up a hedge fund, and the biggest Valeant bull in the Wall Street analyst community seems to have thrown in the towel.

In non-Wall Street news, President Barack Obama announced his selection of Judge Merrick Garland as a nominee to the Supreme Court, and Nate Silver has the perfect formula for winning your March Madness bracket.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

Banks face slump in trading revenue as ‘bad’ volatility bites – Banks are facing a slump of 15% in market trading revenue in the first quarter, spoiling what is normally the most lucrative period when investors put their money to work at the start of the year.

Investors can’t stop talking about a one-month-old app called Anchor – This past weekend, Austin, Texas was crawling with startup founders, reporters, marketers, and investors. The goal: to power network and to find The Next Big Thing.

Global investors are freaking out about the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency – JPMorgan carried out a survey at its annual Global Markets Conference in Paris, asking attendees what concerned them most from a global geopolitical perspective.

Morgan Stanley: ‘We overestimated LinkedIn’s ability to grow its platform’ – Morgan Stanley analysts are reversing their bullish case for LinkedIn, calling it a “platform at the crossroads of uncertainty.”

EL-ERIAN: ‘The road we’re on is coming to an end’ – Within the next three years, the global economy will hit a “T-junction.”

This might be the Camaro the world has been waiting for – The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is perhaps the most incredible car to ever emerge from General Motors.

The best kind of suit for every body type – Suits are not one-size-fits-all. That much is obvious.

