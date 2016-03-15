We just got access to a treasure trove of financial crisis documents, and they're fascinating

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s midday summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

A new bid led by Chinese insurance giant Anbang Insurance Group wants to bust up a merger to create the world’s largest hotel company.

Goldman Sachs is buying a startup that’s out to ‘revolutionise the retirement industry,’ and Bank of America just handed a big promotion to one of the most senior women on Wall Street.

Hedge fund billionaire Louis Bacon claims his Bahamas neighbour secretly plotted to have him murdered.

The debate over Valeant’s future is splitting Wall Street — here are two sides to the argument.

The National Archives did a document dump on Friday, releasing transcripts, meeting agendas, and confidentiality agreements from the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission. Here are some of the highlights:

In other news, here are some the young traders helping BlackRock modernise trading, and here is the best explanation we’ve seen of the technology Wall Street is obsessed with.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

More wretched news in the world’s 7th-largest economy – Brazil is in free fall.

The biggest force powering the stock market is starting to disappear, and it could be a huge problem – Since the beginning of the post-crisis bull-market run, the biggest buyer of equities hasn’t been retail investors or institutions but companies themselves.

The financial crisis scarred an entire generation of investors – The last recession cut deep.

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio explains the process he uses to find ideal employees – If you take a job at Bridgewater Associates, you’re agreeing to abide by founder Ray Dalio’s “Principles,” a manual of 210 musings on management and character.

The real life Gordon Gekko is supporting Bernie Sanders because of a basic economic principle – Asher Edelman, an investor who was one of the inspirations for the nefarious corporate raider Gordon Gekko in the movie “Wall Street,” made a surprise presidential endorsement.

15 expensive steakhouses that are actually worth the price – Carnivores: listen up.

