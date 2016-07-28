What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Shame. Ostracism. A shift to food stamps.

This is a harsh reality for the families of white-collar criminals — hedge fund managers convicted of insider trading, or bankers nabbed for embezzlement.

This is what it’s like when the 1% go to jail.

At 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee will announce its latest policy decision — the outcome of its two-day meeting in Washington. Stand by for the Federal Reserve to do nothing

.

Oh, and there’s a big problem with Fed statements.

Deutsche Bank’s profits in the second quarter nosedived to just 20 million euros, or $22 million, from 800 million euros in the same period last year. And John Cryan, the bank’s CEO, said something that should frighten the bank’s employees.

In M&A news, it looks like the biggest takeover in years is in trouble.

The hyper-acquisitive tech giant SoftBank has made a big hire from Goldman Sachs, and a $30 billion merger is more evidence of the tech market’s most dominant trend right now.

In tech news, it’s time to take a serious look at Tim Cook’s leadership of Apple, and here’s what Wall Street is saying after Twitter’s weak earnings.

Finally, a steak master has shared his 7 steps to grilling the perfect cut of meat.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

A $130 billion investor is fighting back against Wall Street’s perceptions — Executives at alternative-investing giant KKR are obviously miffed.

Steve Cohen is making a big bet that computers can beat humans — Billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen is committing $250 million to a Boston-based investment firm that lets scientists, developers and students submit computerised investment models and then picks the most promising ones to manage the money.

A Wall Street investor is trying to cash in on one of China’s most pressing problems — Alternative investment giant KKR is excitedly eyeing deals in China.

A $15 billion tech deal just landed, and there are 2 big winners on Wall Street – A big deal in the semiconductor industry has just been announced, and there are two big winners on Wall Street.

If you bought stocks only at the 3 latest market tops, you’d still be up 26% — Stocks usually go up.

It’s clear that one city is becoming a booming innovation hub, and it could change the world — China has long been known for its exports, for manufacturing items quickly and cheaply for sale abroad.

A startup backed by the hero of ‘The Big Short’ is attempting to bring Wall Street to Main Street — Eight years after the subprime crisis, news of a startup bringing institutional real-estate exposure to individual investors may be met with some scepticism.

An unusual way to deliver drugs could be a $29 billion market by 2030 — A next generation of implantable eye treatments could change the way we treat eye conditions.

10 innovations that will completely change the future of the global economy — Innovation is what grows economies.

What a Trump presidency could mean for Asia — Because Trump has said conflicting things during his path to securing the Republican presidential nomination, it’s hard to actually predict what will happen. But it’s interesting to consider some possibilities.

