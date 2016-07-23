What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

To sign up, scroll to the bottom of this page and click “Get updates in your inbox,” or click here.

The saga of Yahoo’s attempt to sell itself could finally be coming to a close.

Verizon is reportedly in ‘one-on-one’ talks to acquire the tech company for $5 billion.

Elsewhere in company news, Valeant just got blindsided, something strange seems to be going on at Universal Studios Hollywood, and Wall Street is pessimistic on Apple earnings.

A Wall Street billionaire just nailed the 4 things that are rocking the hedge fund industry, and here are the star traders trying to become the hedge fund honchos of tomorrow.

One part of Saudi Arabia’s economy is ‘suffering’ — and it’s not oil. And here’s a controversial idea about China’s economy that no one wants to hear

Finally, even steakhouses are getting crushed by the oil crash.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

Goldman Sachs is getting back into the corporate buyout game — Goldman Sachs Group is raising a new corporate buyout fund of between $5 billion and $8 billion — its first since the financial crisis.

The real-estate market is about to either take off or collapse — The real-estate market is one of the most important parts of the American economy. And there’s a lot of disagreement about where it’s going next.

Wall Street is pumped about blockchain — here’s a definitive list of every project out there — We warn you, this list is seriously long.

Smartphones are causing a ‘visual health crisis’ in China — A major Chinese health research center recently published a white paper on the country’s visual health. The findings weren’t great.

American manufacturing is seeing a ‘revival’ — US manufacturing is showing new signs of progress.

SCHLUMBERGER: The worst is over for oil — The world’s largest oil field services company thinks the crude oil market has bottomed.

Nigeria’s currency just tumbled to a record low — The Nigerian naira just dipped past 300 per dollar for the first time ever.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.