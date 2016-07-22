What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Some of the biggest names in American business want companies to change their behaviour.

Jamie Dimon, Warren Buffett and more signed on to a list of suggested changes for companies to adopt.

The first suggestion is that boards of directors should be “truly independent from the company and meet without the CEO present on a regular basis.”

That seems odd, given that Dimon fought to retain his chairman role at JPMorgan.

The Department of Justice has officially brought lawsuits to stop the mergers of four health insurance giants.

Exxon just beat out a competitor for a $2.5 billion natural gas explorer, Komatsu is buying rival Joy Global in a $3.7 billion deal, and Pandora rejected an offer to sell itself for over $3.4 billion.

This is the inside line on how Dollar Shave Club’s $1 billion sale to Unilever went down. And here’s Unilever’s CEO on why he did the deal.

The boutique bank Moelis & Company is taking a new tack in developing its junior talent.

Visium Asset Management, a hedge fund at the heart of an insider-trading scandal, is winding down its global fund and changing auditors.

Finally, here are the 32 most expensive homes for sale in the US right now.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

Tesla’s new ‘master plan’ defines the end of the fossil-fuel era — Tesla published an update to its “master plan” on Wednesday.

Amazon Prime members can now get a discount on student loans from Wells Fargo — Amazon Prime is offering a new benefit to members: student-loan discounts.

GM paid a lot less for Cruise Automation than everyone thought — General Motors reported second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs has invested in an Uber for trucks — Goldman Sachs has led a second round of investment to inject around 35 million reais ($11 million) into Brazilian technology startup CargoX, in a sign of investor confidence despite the deepest recession in decades.

Apple is about to take a huge risk with its new iPhone strategy — Sales of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac are all dropping, which is having an effect on Apple’s bottom line.

Former Yahoo employees still ‘bleed purple’ even as the company faces tough times — Former Yahoo executive Dan Rosensweig has not worked at the pioneering internet company in nearly a decade, but last week, as Yahoo prepared to sell its core internet business, he was sporting a Yahoo T-shirt.

This Peter Thiel-backed startup just took a major step toward replacing your bank — N26, a mobile banking startup backed by PayPal founder Peter Thiel, just took a major step forward in its mission to replace banks.

