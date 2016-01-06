Sign up here for Business Insider's daily email round-up of the top stories on Wall Street

Prime Finance is Business Insider’s midday summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

President Barack Obama just gave his long-awaited speech on gun control at the White House.

“Every time I think about those kids, it gets me mad,” Obama said, referencing the 2013 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Gunmaker stocks rallied on Monday ahead of the speech, with management at gunmaker Smith & Wesson announcing that sales had been unexpectedly strong.

On Wall Street, analysts are expecting it to be a messy fourth-quarter earnings season for the biggest banks, while George Soros’ protégé Scott Bessent just nailed one of the biggest hedge fund launches ever

In other hedge fund news, Nevsky Capital laid out why it is closing, and it is enough to chill investors everywhere.

There is really only one area of investment banking you want to be in right now – Investment bankers working on mergers and acquisitions had an incredible 2015.

Big banks are joining forces with the firms that were supposed to be disrupting them – The student-loan-refinancing specialist CommonBond on Tuesday announced the closing of separate $275 million warehouse lines of funding from Macquarie Capital, Barclays, and other investors.

We’re back to a China capital flight doom scenario – As of the beginning of 2016, the China discussion on Wall Street has turned toward whether or not this scenario is back in play.

A legal storm is brewing over a startup backed by Bill Gates that wants to edit people’s genes by 2017 – A patent fight has been brewing over a new gene-editing technology that could be worth hundreds of millions, and it could throw a wrench in the plans of a company that just went public.

How Goldman Sachs’ most senior execs unwind – Investment banking is an infamously high-stress career. It usually means working long hours, too.

‘Flash Boy’ traders want to build a tower taller than the Shard – One of the world’s biggest high-frequency trading firms wants to build a huge tower in the English countryside to develop a high-speed trading network between Britain and Europe.

Blackstone’s Byron Wien unveils his big surprises for 2016 – For the 31st year in a row, Blackstone’s vice chairman and investing guru, Byron Wien, has released his 10 surprises for the year.

We just watched the new hedge fund drama ‘Billions’ and it’s going to be Wall Street’s favourite TV show – Our verdict: Wall Street is going to be obsessed with it and non-finance folks are going to love it too.

