What you need to know on Wall Street today

The Bank of Japan stunned financial markets, taking official interest rates into negative territory.

The central bank announced that it will charge an interest rate of -0.1% for excess reserves parked at the bank by financial institutions.

In the US, consumers are powering the economy. Data from the Commerce Department out Friday showed that consumer spending rose 3.1% in 2015, the most in 10 years.

And in China, someone used more modern metrics to measure the economy, and surprise, it’s ugly.

In other news, FBI Special Agent David Chaves spoke at an event called “The FBI on Wall Street” on Thursday evening. He said there are 8 clues to tell if someone is a liar, and that hedge fund traders shared inside information while playing computer game ‘Call of Duty’.

“That’s genius,” one of the guests whispered in response.

Last of all, here’s the emotional intelligence quiz ING uses on its financial markets staff — would you pass?

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

Investors around the world are ditching the markets – Not to alarm you — and please don’t call your wealth manager immediately after reading this — but the entire world is going to cash.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Seth Klarman explains what makes a successful investor – Billionaire value investor Seth Klarman is one of the most successful hedge fund managers of all time.

It’s starting to look like Russia will have the biggest impact on oil prices this year – The global oil situation continues to drag on.

Meet the world’s 7 most successful hedge fund managers – London-based fund of funds LCH Investments, a subsidiary of Edmond de Rothschild Capital Holdings Limited, recently released its annual top 20 “most successful money managers” list for 2015.

Oil rig count falls for sixth straight week – The US oil rig count fell by 12 this week to 498, according to driller Baker Hughes.

