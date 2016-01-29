FINANCE INSIDER: The Steph Curry effect

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s midday summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Under Armour shares are popping — and it’s all about NBA phenom Steph Curry.

The company reported earnings and revenue that beat expectations, with the firm’s footwear line posting a 95% pop in revenue. The company said that was “primarily reflecting the success of the Curry signature basketball line” as well as an increase in running-shoe sales.

If you’re not sure who Steph Curry is, watch this.

Wall Street is going crazy for Facebook after it crushed its earnings — here’s what the analysts are saying. In related news, Goldman Sachs is winning Silicon Valley’s heart.

In bank news, Deutsche Bank lost €6.8 billion in 2015, and now management’s bonuses are cancelled. John Cryan, the new CEO, was brutally honest on the bank’s earnings call.

“

The bank I would like to run at the moment is Wells Fargo,” he said at one point.

Ouch.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

A hedge fund manager shares the 10 things that could surprise the market this year – North Carolina-based fund manager Mark Yusko, the chief investment officer of $3.7 billion Morgan Creek Capital Management, revealed the 10 things he thinks could surprise the market in 2016.

A global industrial giant has some bad news for the world economy – Caterpillar is not expecting improvement in the global economy or commodity prices this year.

Ford CFO: China will be ‘bumpy and volatile’ in 2016 – Ford reported strong fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Thursday. We spoke with CFO Bob Shanks about the company’s record-setting performance and the outlook for 2016.

Morgan Stanley just made a big hire — and it hints at the future of investing – Morgan Stanley has created a new, digital role in its wealth-management business and appointed a Charles Schwab veteran to fill it.

An important life lesson for anyone working on Wall Street – For young people working hard on Wall Street, it’s easy to get caught up in the daily grind and lose sight of what’s important.

Billionaire hedge funder Ken Griffin is selling his Miami Beach penthouse and condo for $73 million – Billionaire hedge funder Kenneth Griffin — founder of the hedge fund giant Citadel — is looking to sell his beachfront penthouse and adjoining condo in Miami Beach, Florida, for a combined price of $73 million.

What it was like starting out on Wall Street in the middle of the financial crisis – Wall Street was a different beast back in 2008.

