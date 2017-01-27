What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

It’s a big day for corporate news today.

First up, here’s the deal news:

In macro news, UBS asked 2,000 Americans if their loan applications were “completely accurate and factual,” and the results are worrying. And the US has been downgraded to a “flawed democracy.”

Donald Trump’s border tax would make filling your car up with gas a lot more expensive, according to top oil trader Pierre Andurand. The Mexican peso is tumbling after Mexico’s president says he won’t meet with Trump. And it’s already fairly obvious where Trump’s infrastructure push will turn into a dogfight.

In markets news, the Dow opened above 20,000 for the second day in a row. Here’s why Dow 20,000 is the ‘picture-perfect’ moment Wall Street has been waiting for.

Heading back to corporate news:

Lastly, the Dutch government accidentally published a list of George Soros’ short bets.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines from the past 24 hours

How to save America’s broken retirement system, according to the man who revolutionised investing for Main Street – America is facing a retirement crisis.

Why Donald Trump is inadvertently going to accelerate the rise of robots – President Trump argues that too many US workers have lost their jobs to foreign peers as companies have offshored manufacturing.

Harvard’s endowment is expected to lay off half its staff – Harvard University’s endowment is expected to lay off half of its staff and outsource management of most of its $35.7 billion assets.

There’s a troubling trend brewing in how medical diagnostics startups are funded – Diagnostic and medical tools companies are getting a lot of attention from tech investors lately.

2016 was the best year for the US housing market since the financial crisis – Data on US new-home sales released Thursday confirmed that 2016 was the best year for the housing market since the financial crisis.

MOBIUS: Fears about China’s shadow banking system are unfounded – For the first time ever, the president of China was in attendance at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos this month.

Barclays has reportedly chosen Dublin for its EU HQ after Brexit – Barclays has chosen Dublin, capital of the Republic of Ireland, as its headquarters within the European Union post-Brexit.

Photos of the exclusive Caribbean resort where the Obamas are vacationing right now – Barack Obama famously promised his wife Michelle a special vacation post White House.

