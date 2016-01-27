China is going to war over its currency

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s midday summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

China has officially issued a warning to George Soros: Beware of going to “war on the renminbi.”

That followed an earlier, less-specific warning to those hoping to short the yuan. Here are some of the funds hoping to benefit if the Chinese currency does fall further in value.

In related news, a top Chinese official was arrested just hours after talking about capital outflows.

On Wall Street, high-speed trading firms have taken over the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tesla is getting clobbered, and Weight Watchers is spiking after a tweet from Oprah Winfrey.

Lastly, it turns out hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio, the founder Bridgewater Associates, helped McDonalds launch Chicken McNuggets.

Who knew?

Here are the top 20 hedge fund managers of all time – Ray Dalio, the founder of hedge fund behemoth $160 billion Bridgewater Associates, has dethroned George Soros as the most successful hedge fund manager, according to a new ranking.

Now SunEdison has 2 agitated billionaire hedge fund managers to deal with – Greenlight Capital, the hedge fund founded by investor David Einhorn, is seeking a seat on the board of SunEdison — a solar manufacturing company.

The CFA Level 1 results are in – In December, 52,315 aspiring finance buffs took the first level of the notoriously tough Chartered Financial Analyst exam. Only 43% of them passed.

GARTMAN: Crude oil will never trade back above $44 ‘in my lifetime’ – Dennis Gartman ― the publisher of the widely read “Gartman Letter“― has a call on oil.

The crash in oil prices might be about one simple thing – The crash in oil prices might be all about the dollar.

Investor Paulson’s personal assets to back loan to hedge fund – Billionaire investor John Paulson has put up part of his personal fortune as collateral to back a credit line for his $18 billion hedge fund Paulson & Co., a government filing shows.

The bond market is going to get ugly if there isn’t a rebound soon – The high-yield market needs to see a broad-based, solid rebound soon, or things are going to get a lot worse.

The author of ‘The Big Short’ took a shot at The Wall Street Journal – “The Big Short” author Michael Lewis slammed The Wall Street Journal in an interview with UK magazine The Spectator.

The new must-have feature on private jets? – We spoke with Tray Crow, Gulfstream’s director of interior design about the issue.

