What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Finally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday crossed 20,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 and the tech-focused Nasdaq clinched new highs Tuesday, but the Dow failed to climb above its old record of 19,999.63.

An earnings beat by Boeing pushed its shares and the overall Dow higher. Donald Trump, for one, is pumped about the historic move. Jon Garber, Business Insider’s markets editor, is not.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, the New York Stock Exchange is planning to introduce a 350-microsecond delay in trading on its market for small-cap companies. The move represents a 180 for the exchange, which had previously fought against IEX’s proposed 350-microsecond delay.

JPMorgan just landed a $1 trillion win in a growing business. And RBC Capital Markets has hired three senior Deutsche Bank bankers.

We published big interviews with Jack Bogle, founder of fund giant Vanguard, and Terry Duffy, CEO and chairman of CME Group, earlier in the week. If you didn’t get chance to read them, here are a couple of bite size chunks.

We also caught up with Victor Shvets, Macquarie’s head of global equity strategy. He explained the biggest problem China is facing.

And h

ere are the seven key economic trends to watch for in 2017, according to Jim Glassman, head economist for commercial banking at JPMorgan Chase.

In Donald Trump news:

In tech news, AppDynamics, which would have carried out the first big tech initial public offering of 2017, is getting bought by the networking titan Cisco for $3.7 billion. And

Yahoo’s massive hack had very little impact on traffic — and likely won’t kill the Verizon deal.

Lastly, one of the best low-cost airlines in the world is finally coming to America

Here are the top Wall Street headlines from the past 24 hours

IEX:

“We have been operating as an exchange for over four months, and chaos has yet to descend on the world” – A change in administration and at the helm of the SEC typically encourages conversation about regulatory reform.

HBO’s new documentary dives deep into the daily life of billionaire Warren Buffett – HBO’s new documentary “Becoming Warren Buffett” offers never-before-seen access into the day-to-day life of the billionaire.

Gary Cohn will get at least $100 million for leaving Goldman Sachs to join Trump’s administration – Outgoing Goldman Sachs chief operating officer Gary Cohn will pick up an exit package worth at least $100 million as he moves to work for the Trump administration.

There’s a key risk in Europe that everybody is missing – Upcoming European elections, especially those in France and Germany, have many Wall Street economists on edge as the wave of populism sweeps the globe.

Here’s why the Chinese love bitcoin – Bitcoin trading in China has exploded over the last few years and the country today accounts for as much as 99% of all volume by some estimates. Why?

Lyft is about to launch a massive expansion across the US – Lyft is rapidly expanding the number of US cities in which it operates.

Elon Musk is getting serious about digging a tunnel under Los Angeles – Elon Musk wants to build a tunnel to cut down on traffic in Los Angeles — and it looks as though he’s actually going to make it happen.

