What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Jack Bogle. George Soros. Larry Fink.

They’re among the biggest names in investing, and in an interview, an op-ed, and a letter to CEOs, they set out their views on the future of money management, America, and the world.

In other news, one of the top strategists in the world explained the wave of populism that’s sweeping the globe and the role technology has played. A star tech and media banker shared his thoughts on dealmaking in 2017.

And “investors should likely have their cake and eat it too in 2017,” according to Lee Cooperman’s hedge fund, Omega.

In Wall Street news, banks are getting ready to pitch for a role on the biggest IPO ever. And the rise of America’s hottest investment product is changing trading.

The news relating to President Donald Trump is relentless. Here’s the latest:

There’s a bunch of corporate news too. Here are the highlights:

Lastly, members of a private club for “elite” millennials want their money back.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines from the past 24 hours

LEE COOPERMAN’S OMEGA: 2017 is the year for stock pickers – Another Wall Street investor expects a strong year for stock pickers.

America’s millennials stuck in their parents’ basement may finally be able to move out – Economists are hinging a lot of their forecasts for the US economy on how many election promises President Donald Trump keeps.

This map shows the strength of all the world’s trading relationships – Global trade is changing fast, and historic bonds are being broken.

Holland is shaping up to be a surprise beneficiary of Brexit – Paris, Frankfurt, New York, and Dublin have dominated the conversation about where finance firms may move jobs if forced to be Britain’s looming “Hard Brexit.”

An important psychological shift is taking place in the US economy – The recent jump in global bond yields represents a reflationary reawakening just a year after deflation and recession fears were dominant. Is this another false dawn?

The CEO of one of China’s largest bitcoin exchanges says regulation is inevitable – The CEO of one of China’s largest bitcoin exchanges believes regulation of the market by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is inevitable, following the explosion of the cryptocurrency’s popularity in China.

A start-up that has been predicting the Fed’s next move just scored $3 million in funding – Prattle, a Missouri-based data provider, said on January 24 that it had raised a $3.3 million seed round of financing led by GCM Grosvenor, a Chicago-based global investment and advisory firm with $45 billion in assets.

“Reality finally caught up” with the most important part of the US housing market – Existing home sales in the US booked a weaker-than-expected December but saw their strongest year since 2006.

The 10 best hotels in the world, according to travellers – Sometimes the journey is the destination, but the digs also really make a difference.

