What you need to know on Wall Street today

Goldman Sachs is hiring right when everyone else seems to be firing.

The bank hired 2,800 people last year in one of the largest staffing increases in the bank’s history. Here is the bank’s pitch for top tech talent.

Barclays has just unveiled a shake-up at its investment bank. Here is the staff memo the CEO of Barclays’ investment bank just sent out.

And Deutsche Bank released preliminary fourth-quarter earnings. The results were pretty ugly, and shares dropped sharply on the news.

Elsewhere, you’ve probably noticed there is a big event going on in Switzerland right now.

Here are some headlines from Davos:

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday –

It looks like one of the biggest hedge fund investors in Valeant sold some of its stake – Lone Pine Capital, the hedge fund led by Stephen Mandel, appears to have sold some of its stake in the embattled Canadian drug company Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

The era of swashbuckling Wall Street dealmakers is over – Dealmakers had a year to celebrate in 2015, with activity hitting a record high. But the people working behind the scenes to make those deals happen are not as colourful as in the early days of the m

GOLDMAN SACHS: We’re investing deeply in artificial intelligence – Goldman Sachs is going big on big data.

Billionaire investor Steve Mandel’s strategy can be summarized in one word – There is one word at the center of Steve Mandel’s investment strategy: internet.

Bill Ackman is getting slammed in 2016 – Hedge fund titan Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings, the fund’s publicly traded vehicle, has fallen 14.5% in 2016, according to a performance update.

Valeant says it’s backing away from its most controversial practice — Valeant Pharmaceuticals repeated a pledge to back off its practice of hiking the price of off-patent drugs, a week before congressional hearings on the issue begin.

