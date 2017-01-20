What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

The New York Stock Exchange is fighting back.

The war of words is the latest in a long-running battle over the cost of data, connectivity and colocation, and was triggered by the Big Board’s request to change the fees it charges for certain connectivity services. When the Securities and Exchange Commission sought additional comment on the request, critics jumped at the chance to take shots at the exchange.

Now, NYSE is returning fire, taking aim at some of its biggest customers.

Elsewhere in finance news, here’s the real problem with a job on Wall Street right now. And in related news, this chart should have every Wall Street CEO worried,

London’s banking “oil tankers” are beginning to turn away from the City, and thousands of jobs will go with them. In related news, Goldman Sachs could reportedly cut 3,000 London jobs over Brexit.

Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen said the Fed is close to meeting its dual goals of full employment and price stability and

expects to hike rates “a few” times this year. The Fed keeps making the same mistake, according to Pedro da Costa.

The founder of Treasury trading platform Direct Match wrote an open letter to Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin. Mnuchin said he “would deal with President Trump’s business no different

than I would deal with any business” as Treasury secretary. Two Senators say they will push for an investigation into whether Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci violated Russia sanctions.

And President Barack Obama considered minting the coin.

In Davos news:

In markets news, the bond market is wrong, and stocks are going to move higher, according to Goldman Sachs. Millennials are leading the trend on America’s hottest investment product. And these two charts will give stock pickers everywhere nightmares.

One of the smartest minds in the bond market talked us through the Fed, uncertainty, and markets that are out of whack.

In tech news, Mark Zuckerberg explained Facebook’s secrets for acquiring companies. Stock exchanges are going to great lengths to try and win the Snap IPO. Tesla’s biggest bull on Wall Street is running again, and shares are jumping.

And here’s what Wall Street is saying about Netflix’s blowout subscriber growth last quarter.

Faraday Future, once seen as a “Tesla-killer,” is said to be in shambles as cash runs low and executives flee.

Lastly, Etihad’s new airport lounge at JFK is all about “unparalleled luxury.”

Here are the top Wall Street headlines from the past 24 hours

Everyone has got China’s debt problem all wrong – The consensus on Wall Street is that debt is the most pressing problem facing the Chinese economy. The long-term risks of piling on debt have also been well-documented before.

A London hedge fund supremo who backed Brexit had one of his worst years ever – A fund run by famed London investor Crispin Odey had one of its worst years ever in 2016, according to an investor letter seen by Business Insider.

Trump’s pick for the top US healthcare role got hammered for shady investments into medical companies – Tom Price, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for the Secretary of Health and Human Services, was grilled by Democrats on the Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions Committee over investments made into healthcare companies.

US shale is ready for a comeback – Over the past two years, American shale oil producers have suffered. The low price environment destroyed returns, bankrupted weak companies, and abruptly halted the Shale revolution; geographically, most shale production shriveled to a mere handful of counties.

A social network for money managers had a competition for trade ideas — here are the winners – Everyone on Wall Street wants to get ahead.

Rolex is suddenly battling one of the biggest threats in history – 1969 marked the beginning of a revolution in the watch industry.

Powerful hedge funds with mediocre performance are charging investors even higher fees than we thought – Investors are starting to sour on the idea of reimbursing hedge funds for multi-million dollar trader bonuses, lavish marketing dinners, and trophy office space.

This outrageous $250 million mansion in LA comes with a 4-lane bowling alley and an entire collection of cars – A new home built on speculation in the Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles is asking an earth-shattering $250 million. According to its website, it’s the most expensive home ever listed in the US.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.