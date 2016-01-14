What you need to know on Wall Street today

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s midday summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

The most important day of the year on Wall Street — bonus day — is edging closer.

It looks like we’ll have the first couple big banks tell staff their bonus numbers this week, and the mood is pretty downbeat.

In other news, hedge funds are becoming increasingly bearish, David Tepper is suing solar manufacturing company and nightmare stock SunEdison, and Jeff Gundlach thinks gold could hit $1,400.

Last but not least, George Clooney is starring in a movie called ‘Money Monster,’ and his character is clearly a play on Jim Cramer

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday –



Wall Street rainmaker Michael Klein no longer a one-man show –

Star dealmaker and former Citigroup executive Michael Klein, the lead adviser to Dow Chemical Co on its $130 billion merger with DuPont, has quietly tripled the size of his advisory firm in the last 18 months.

This is the first thing investors should look at every morning – In the early days of 2016, volatility in China has dominated global markets.

Jefferies has made a big hire to its struggling fixed-income business – Chris McReynolds, the former head of US Treasurys trading at Barclays, has started work at Jefferies as head of US rates, according to people familiar with the matter.

This is as good as it’s going to get on Wall Street – Things aren’t going to get any better for investment banks any time soon.

Argentina says it’s finally coming to the table – Mediators between Argentina and the hedge funds that have been suing the country over around $1.7 billion in unpaid debts will come to the table in New York City on Wednesday.

Here is a guide to what the average investor is thinking about right now – For the start of 2016, and to match up with US President Barack Obama’s final State of the Union address last night, Investopedia released their 2016 “State of the Union” for the economy.

The CEO of a top investment bank says Wall Street pay is out of whack – Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam says today’s pay model for investment bankers “does not work.”

The must-read guide to the key issues at every major Wall Street bank – Wall Street banks had a rough end of 2015, and now analysts are looking ahead at what’s to come this year.

