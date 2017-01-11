What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Technology is changing the world.

Yes, we know you know that. But knowing that the world is changing, and figuring out how to prepare for that change, are two different things. Nearly half of all global public companies could be disrupted in the next decade, according to Citigroup.

In Wall Street news, Goldman Sachs named a new head of its giant tech division. HSBC will move jobs to “France, Ireland or Holland” because of Brexit, according to chairman Douglas Flint. Warren Buffett’s favourite banker landed a $9 billion deal.

And the rise of America’s hottest investment product is shaking up Wall Street trading.

There is a fair bit of markets news out there today. Here are the highlights:

There’s something missing from one of the largest healthcare investor meetings of the year. Valeant hiked prices for a dizzying number of drugs last week. And L’Oreal is buying three skincare products from the pharmaceutical company for $1.3 billion.

In the tech sector, Marissa Mayer resigned from Yahoo’s board. After the $4.8 billion Verizon deal, the husk of Yahoo will rename itself Altaba.

In an unusual move for a US tech company, Snapchat is making the UK its international headquarters. This tech company pays for weddings and tuition, but sometimes it’s better to just get a bigger check.

And here’s what it’s like to use Ellevest, the hot new investing platform helmed by Sallie Krawcheck and backed by tennis superstar Venus Williams.

Lastly, Wall Street’s best athletes shared their training tips with Business Insider.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines from the past 24 hours

Chipotle is blaming TV ads and guacamole for its rough fourth quarter – Chipotle on Tuesday released preliminary results for fourth-quarter earnings and sales that were weaker than analysts expected after expenses ran higher than the company had anticipated.

BILL GROSS: There’s a level way more important than Dow 20,000 – The Dow Jones Industrial Average has flirted with the 20,000 level for much of the past month.

Here’s why Wall Street’s big call on the bond market is all wrong – Over and over we have heard Wall Street call for the end of the 30-year bond bull market.

A huge Wall Street firm is using blockchain to handle $11 trillion worth of transactions – The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has selected a series of firms to help integrate distributed ledger technology into its first large-scale, real-world application.

Deutsche Bank’s top economist favours Trump over the “mediocre” status quo – Deutsche Bank’s top economist said US President-elect Donald Trump will be an improvement on “a mediocre status quo” and drive economic growth in the country higher.

A 27-year-old CEO named to the Forbes ’30 Under 30′ list gives his 2 best pieces of entrepreneurship advice – There’s an old adage that if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. That perfectly describes Michael Johnson’s entrepreneurial journey.

GOLDMAN SACHS: 13 stocks that could explode – The US stock market may be at an all-time high, but there are still stocks that could offer significant upside potential, according to Goldman Sachs.

Audi just unveiled a stunning hybrid SUV concept that hints at what will come in 2018 – Audi just gave us a glimpse of its electric car plans.

The “beard parade” at the Golden Globes shows why facial hair isn’t disappearing any time soon – When we’re wrong, we can admit it. And in our prediction last year, when we predicted beards would die in 2016, we were very, very far off the mark. We apologise.

