Can't decide where stocks are going? There's a hedge-fund strategy for that

Investors seem pretty certain of one thing – they don’t know what stocks are going to do this year. There’s a hedge-fund strategy for that and it is suddenly the hottest investment out there.

Elsewhere, Business Insider’s Linette Lopez explains Anheuser-Busch InBev’s purgatory, and asks if Wall Street will be patient enough to leave things alone until after the massive takeover of SABMiller closes.

In economic news, economists at Citi are (still) worried about a global recession, and Wells Fargo thinks there is a 23.5% chance of one occurring in the US in the next six months.

Finally, Paul Krugman spoke with Business Insider in Germany about the US elections, Donald Trump as a leader and why China scares him.

And, in case you’re curious, here are his top three investment tips.

A bunch of hedge fund titans spoke at a private event in New York — here’s what they think of the economy — Some of the best-known hedge fund managers in the world gathered for a private investment conference at the Waldorf Astoria in New York on Tuesday to discuss their market views.

Restoration Hardware forecasts a terrible Q4 and breaks out every excuse in the book – Restoration Hardware shares plunged 23% in early trading on Thursday after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter results.

Best Buy admits Q4 sales were terrible… just like everyone else – The consumer-electronics retailer reported a 1.5% decline in domestic revenue.

One top investment pro thinks emerging markets could be the trade of the decade – In the past few years, investors have been fleeing from emerging market stocks as concerns over growth and stability have increased.

One of Wall Street’s premier advisory firms just landed a big-name hire from Citigroup — Peter Orszag will join Lazard as a managing director and vice chairman of investment banking in May.

Valeant breaks one of Warren Buffett’s most important investing rules — Warren Buffett has said time and time again that he invests in simple companies with vigilant leadership.

Electric cars could be nearing a critically important tipping point for explosive growth — In the 2020s, EVs could reverse their current status as being irrelevant in the global mix of mobility options to being the transportation choice of the future.

