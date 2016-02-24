Wall Street banks want to be known as technology companies

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s midday summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

To sign up, scroll to the bottom of this page and click “Get updates in your inbox,” or click here.

JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake says her firm is more than just a bank.

“We are a technology company,” Lake said, speaking at JPMorgan’s Investor Day on Tuesday.

Earlier, JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon said that the bank was investing in fixed-income trading, a business that has been suffering of late.

Business Insider will be covering the rest of JPMorgan’s Investor day through the rest of the day, so check back here for the latest updates.

It has been a huge morning for the US economy. The Conference Board’s reading on consumer confidence plunged in February to 92.2, well below expectations.

In better news, Home Depot crushed earnings expectations, while Toll Brothers painted a bullish picture of the US economy.

Elsewhere, the US government just scared off a huge Chinese investor, and US regulators approved Dell’s $67 billion purchase of EMC.

Last of all, these are the 25 stocks hedge funds have been shorting like crazy.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

Fitbit is crashing – Fitbit shares dropped by as much as 20% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported quarterly results.

Kyle Bass gave back most of the investor money he raised for his big pharma short, but he’s not giving up the fight – Texan hedge fund manager J. Kyle Bass, the founder of Dallas-based Hayman Capital, gave back most of the $700 million he raised from investors for his big pharma short.

A top executive in one of Goldman’s most prized divisions is retiring – Goldman Sachs executive Paul Walker, cohead of the bank’s technology division, is retiring after 15 years at the firm.

Some of the most mysterious investors on the planet are about to pull billions out of stocks – Sovereign wealth funds are ready to get out of Dodge.

The stock market spooked US consumers in February – The Conference Board’s reading on consumer confidence plunged in February to 92.2, well below expectations.

Range Rover TD6 reminds America of what it’s been missing out on –For most folks, Range Rover is more than just an SUV — it’s the rolling embodiment of off-roading ruggedness combined with the rustic elegance of the landed gentry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.