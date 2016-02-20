What you need to know on Wall Street today

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s midday summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Yahoo has appointed Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and PJT Partners as financial advisers as it explores ‘strategic alternatives.’

“We have hired excellent advisors and are working closely and in alignment with management to pursue an effective process,” said Maynard Webb, Yahoo’s Chairman of the Board.

In other news, Tom King, CEO of Barclays’ investment bank, is leaving, and a small number of hedge funds are killing it this year.

Wall Street is passing around a brutal report on pharmaceutical company Valeant, and the stock market exodus seems to be accelerating.

Last of all, Ben Bernanke is officially a TV cameo star.

The former Federal Reserve chairman took a break from economics to make a brief appearance in Thursday night’s episode of the CBS comedy show “The Big Bang Theory.”

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

Something terrible seems to be happening to the Chinese job market – Job postings by Chinese companies started dropping dramatically from November onward, according to Quanton Data.

Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass’ latest short target got raided by the FBI – The FBI raided the office of United Development Funding IV, a Texas-based real estate investment trust (REIT), according to people familiar with the matter.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin reportedly dropped $500 million on 2 contemporary paintings – Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has set a new record for contemporary-art collectors.

The Ferrari apparently owned by the real ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ is up for sale – A white 1991 Ferrari Testarossa once owned by the real “Wolf of Wall Street,” Jordan Belfort, is now up for sale by its Monaco-based owner.

Sensitive financial data on capital outflows is missing in a report by China’s central bank – Sensitive data is missing from a regular central bank report in China amid concerns about the flow of cash out of the country as China’s economy slows and its currency weakens.

Nordstrom’s CFO makes crystal clear why online shopping is killing traditional retailers – Nordstrom released a terrible outlook for 2016 on Thursday, sending shares of the retailer plummeting.

