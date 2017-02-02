What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

A $30 billion hedge fund has a dark warning.

Elliott Management, the giant New York hedge fund run by Paul Singer, is prepping for a wide swath of market moves as Donald Trump’s presidency takes shape, according to a letter reviewed by Business Insider.

“There is a deep underlying complacency which we think permeates global financial markets,” the letter added. “We believe that the global confidence in the placidity and boundaries of inflation (and global financial risk) is misplaced and overdone.”

Meanwhile, Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater, the world’s biggest hedge fund, told investors he is “increasingly concerned about the emerging policies of the Trump administration.”

Elsewhere in hedge fund news, one of the most senior women in finance is going to work for George Soros. And here are the world’s seven most successful hedge fund managers.

The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its latest monetary policy decision at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Check back here for all the latest news on the announcement. In related news, Fed officials are floating the idea of reversing a key crisis-era decision — but it’s too soon, according to Pedro da Costa.

Senate Republicans took “unprecedented” action to bypass a Democratic boycott to approve Trump’s Cabinet picks, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. And the clearest articulation of what Trump wants to do to America’s economy comes from one person, according to Business Insider’s Linette Lopez.

We talked to one of Wall Street’s most powerful women about dollar strength, bond volatility, and how investors can protect themselves.

In tech news, here are the six biggest things to look for in Snap’s IPO filing this week. Tesla Motors is changing its name to just Tesla Inc. Whatever it’s called, short sellers are piling in.

Business Insider’s Ben Zhang took a $400,000 Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible on a road trip through New Jersey.

Lastly, here’s how the stock market decides Warren Buffett’s McDonald’s breakfast every day

Here are the top Wall Street headlines from the past 24 hour

“The US labour market is hitting on all cylinders” – ADP’s reading on the growth of private payrolls in the US surged above expectations for the month of January.

Nearly all of the counties that could be hardest hit by Trump’s trade policies voted for him – Since taking office, Donald Trump has taken a strong line against free trade. He signed an executive order to withdraw the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (a trade deal between 12 countries the around the Pacific Rim), and his Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, floated the idea of a 20% tax on imports from Mexico.

Deutsche Bank is planning a new bonus system for senior staff – Deutsche Bank is working on a new, more transparent bonus system for its top executives.

Ahead of meeting with Trump, EY CEO says immigration ban “will have an impact on our ability to work as a global organisation” – EY (formerly Ernst & Young) CEO Mark Weinberger emailed employees Monday about President Donald Trump’s immigration ban, saying it would affect the company’s “ability to work as a globally connected organisation,” and offered help to any employees affected.

Global populism is about to hand investment banks a $27 billion bonus – Populist movements such as Brexit and the rise of US President Donald Trump will help strip away a major hindrance for global investment banks — rules.

The peso has done something shocking since Trump took office – The Mexican peso has done something shocking since President Donald Trump took on office January 20th. It’s actually stronger versus the US dollar.

Amazon is building its own air cargo hub for $1.49 billion – Amazon.com plans to invest $1.49 billion to build a large air cargo hub in northern Kentucky, state officials said on Tuesday, stoking expectations it may one day opt to directly compete with FedEx and United Parcel Service.

Short sellers made more than $400 million from Under Armour’s crash – Shares of Under Armour crashed more than 20% after the company announced disappointing top and bottom line results while also lowering its full-year 2017 guidance.

Ford’s CEO reveals how his relationship first started with Donald Trump – Ford’s relationship with President Donald Trump had a rocky start.

Hilton just revealed a game-changing update to its rewards program – If you travel often for work or for leisure, making use of a hotel company’s rewards program can be a great way to have that travel work for you.

A former J.Crew exec just opened a menswear paradise for the modern guy who “wants to look American” – Todd Snyder wants to sell you his vision of modern American style. And he wants the average guy to be more comfortable choosing it for himself.

