What you need to know on Wall Street today

The big news on Wall Street is the sale of Keurig Green Mountain Coffee, the maker of K-cups, to JAB Group for $92 a share, or around $13.9 billion.

Eminence Capital, the hedge fund led by Ricky Sandler, looks to have made hundreds of millions of dollars on the deal. The deal may also have wiped out one of David Einhorn’s winning shorts.

In other news, Citigroup sent a memo to Hong Kong-based staff reminding them how to dress appropriately for the office, and analysts want more information on potential job cuts at Morgan Stanley.

The most influential name in activist investing you’ve never heard of crushed it in 2015 – Wall Street law firm Olshan Frome Wolosky

ranks as the top activist legal adviser, working on 74 campaigns so far in 2015.

The highest-earning college major on Wall Street is not what you would expect – Business Insider asked Emolument — a salary-benchmarking website that collects self-reported pay data — which college major is the most lucrative on Wall Street. The answer: computer sciences.

Hillary Clinton on Wall Street: ‘No one should be too big to jail’ – Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton presented her plan to “rein in” Wall Street in a New York Times op-ed published Monday.

A unicorn startup is channeling the Occupy Wall Street movement to ‘Break the Banks’ – The invitation for the “Break the Banks Hackathon” in New York City reads like a gathering of activist hackers.

Billionaire CEO and investor Marc Benioff says unicorn startups manipulated private markets and he’s done investing in them – Salesforce is best known for its cloud software, but it’s also been quietly turning itself into one of the most active VC investors in the Valley lately.

Barclays just made two big appointments in a key trading division – Barclays is shaking up its macro trading division, which focuses on the trading of foreign exchange and rates products.

An upstart trading firm wants to become part of the establishment ― and it is dividing Wall Street – IEX Group, the stock-trading venue at the center of Michael Lewis’ book “Flash Boys,” is applying to become a stock exchange, and the application has divided Wall Street.

There is one force reshaping the entire world ― and Wall Street is catching on – There is a hot theory gaining currency on Wall Street.

