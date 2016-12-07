What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

President-elect Donald Trump continues to dominate the headlines. Here are the top stories from the past 24 hours:

In other news, Wall Street banks are having a great time in trading.

Chipotle is getting slammed after saying it’s nervous about hitting its guidance for the year, and an activist investor sent a brutal letter to turn Buffalo Wild Wings franchisees against management.

Mark Carney: ‘Every technological revolution mercilessly destroys jobs well before the new ones emerge’ – Bank of England Governor Mark Carney thinks the jobs market is experiencing “great disruption” due to technology, and believes governments and corporations have a duty to help people manage the change.

Crude oil is losing its OPEC rally – Crude-oil prices were lower Tuesday for the first day since OPEC agreed last Wednesday to limit its production.

BILL GROSS: The world’s growing debt problem is just like the US prison system – Bill Gross, the Janus bond guru and legendary investor, thinks that America has two imprisonment problems.

Verizon to sell data centres to Equinix for $3.6 billion – Verizon Communications, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, has agreed to sell 29 data centres to Equinix for $3.6 billion.

The Supreme Court just dealt a blow to Wall Streeters accused of insider trading – The US Supreme Court, ruling in an insider trading case for the first time in two decades, on Tuesday upheld a Chicago man’s conviction in a decision that could make it easier to prosecute people accused of profiting from confidential information.

GOLDMAN: Here are our biggest fears for 2017 – David Kostin, the chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, thinks there is good news coming in 2017, but investors shouldn’t be complacent.

How a misunderstanding led to a former CIA programmer getting the top job at Steve Cohen’s investment fund – Doug Haynes, president of New York’s Point72 Capital Management, didn’t have his sights set on a career in the hedge fund business. But that’s where he ended up after a call from legendary money manager Steven Cohen in late-2013.

South Korea’s president could be forced out of office amidst economic troubles – South Korea’s president Park Geun-Hye could soon be out of office amid a corruption and influence-peddling scandal that has been front-and-center for weeks. However, it’s unlikely that her exit would immediately smooth things over for Korea’s economy.

Europe’s best low-cost airline just got the green light to charge full-steam into America – Late Friday, the US Department of Transportation finalised its decision to grant Norwegian Air International approval to operate flights into the US.

