What you need to know on Wall Street right now

The stock market is set to end the year poles apart from where it started.

2016 started with the worst first 28-day performance ever for the S&P 500 Index. These days — ever since the US presidential election — it’s jumping from new high to new high.

“It is a little scary to see such optimism,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. In related news, Barron’s couldn’t find anyone that thinks the stock market will tank in 2017.

Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, was shot by an unidentified gunman while attending a private event at an Ankara art museum on Monday. The Turkish lira is now tumbling in response.

President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate the founder of the high-speed trading firm Virtu Financial, Vincent Viola, as secretary of the Army. That pick lifted the combined net worth of his top team of officials and advisers to more than $10 billion.

Trump’s pick for budget chief could make one of his biggest campaign promises less likely. And Trump’s tax plan could knee-cap a bunch of huge companies.

On Wall Street, several New York hedge funders have been arrested and charged with $1 billion fraud. You can read the indictment here.

One image epitomizes the changing of the guard at Goldman Sachs. And “The Big Short” author Michael Lewis told us what scares him most about Trump and Wall Street.

