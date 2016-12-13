FINANCE INSIDER: 'It's about momentum'

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Daniel Pinto’s eyes lit up.

Earlier in the day, his boss, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, said the bank’s markets business was heading for a strong finish to the year. Dimon also let slip that Pinto, who runs JPMorgan’s giant corporate and investment bank, had put up a chart in an investor-day presentation that “no one understood, including myself at the time.”

We sat down with the Argentinian to discuss fixed-income trading, technology, and what that hard-to-understand chart really means. He took pleasure in explaining it.

Stocks are on a tear, and the US dollar is rising — all since Donald Trump was elected the 45 th US president. A month after the election, we’ve taken a closer look at how markets have moved since then as well as some idea of why those moves have happened.

In related news, Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs’ COO and president, is set to accept a position in the Trump administration — and it could mean a big payday for him.

Josh Barro argues that Trump’s Gilded Age Cabinet isn’t a breach of populist promises — yet. And b

asic income makes more sense than ever in the Trump era, according to Chris Weller.

Trump tweeted that the F-35’s cost is ‘out of control’ — and now the stock of the company that makes it is diving. And former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco wants Trump to make him Federal Reserve Chair.

Back on Wall Street, hedge funds are hiring a bunch of Ph.D.’s to build trading machines, but they’re missing one crucial element. That’s according to Manoj Narang, who is launching a hot new hedge fund, the $1 billion MANA Partners. You can read the entire interview here.

The nonprofit that took on Valeant has investigated another hedge fund darling. And Morgan Stanley has handed four top executives expanded responsibilities.

In commodities news, oil is going crazy after the first deal in 15 years was sealed between Russia and Saudi Arabia to cut production. The Russian ruble is going nuts, and oil stocks are surging too.

Business Insider has unveiled a series on the future of self driving cars. Here are some of the highlights:

In other news, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and other investors are launching a $1 billion green energy fund. Jaguar’s F-PACE is the most beautiful luxury SUV money can buy. And lastly, this is officially the best hotel suite in the world, complete with bulletproof windows and a private spa.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday

The 10-year US Treasury is at an ‘important’ level — US Treasurys have come under persistent selling following Donald Trump’s election victory amid speculation Trump’s protectionist trade policy and plan for massive infrastructure spending will spark the return of inflation in the United States.

Citi strategists published a brilliant ’12 Charts of Christmas’ looking forward to 2017 — Market analysts are starting to wrap up their year’s work and turning their attention to what will happen in 2017.

“Wherever you hear parents bemoaning ‘it will rot your brain,’ I think it’s predictive of the next $10 billion industry” — For the venture capitalists spearheading innovation in Silicon Valley, the speed of development is so fast that it’s almost impossible to say what the next big breakthrough technology will be.

The US jobs market is ‘overheating’ — Torsten Sløk, the chief international economist at Deutsche Bank, thinks the US labour market is hot — maybe too hot.

The CEO and CFO of rare disease drugmaker Alexion just left the company — Two top executives at Alexion Pharmaceuticals have left the company.

Here are the 5 runners-up for Business Insider’s 2016 Car of the Year – It’s time! Business Insider’s Transportation team will announce our 2016 Car of the Year on Tuesday, with the big winner selected from our list of 15 finalists.

