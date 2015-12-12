What you need to know on Wall Street today

Prime Finance is Business Insider’s midday summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

It’s official: DuPont and Dow Chemical are merging in a $130 billion deal.

The companies will combine and then split in three, in a move which Mario Gabelli, the founder and chief executive of GAMCO Investors, has called “

Financial Engineering 201.”

The advisory roster on the deal includes Wall Street dealmaker Michael Klein, who is advising Dow Chemicals.

In other news, an anonymous short-seller called a company a ‘Ponzi-like real-estate scheme,’ sending the stock crashing.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday –

How ‘The Big Short’ director turned the financial collapse into a big, celebrity-stacked comedy – Adam McKay is best known for directing some of Will Ferrell’s biggest movies — “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” “Step Brothers.”

Junk bonds are flashing their biggest warning sign since 2009 – The US economy is changing gears, and some parts of the bond market are feeling the pressure.

How the founders of the hottest IPO in tech created a $5.78 billion company: ‘Discipline’ – Atlassian, the profitable Australian business-software company, had a stunning public-market debut on Thursday.

Men’s Wearhouse, George Zimmer is waiting for your call – Men’s Wearhouse shares are getting hammered after the company reported ugly earnings. The founder of the company, George Zimmer, says it’s clear where the retailer went wrong.

Meet the man breaking down Deutsche Bank’s ‘ivory tower mentality’ – If Deutsche Bank wasn’t a bank, it would be an art gallery.

China just dropped a hint about the next massive change for its currency – China’s Central Bank suggested in an editorial on Friday that it may be time to de-peg the yuan from the dollar, and instead peg it to a basket of currencies.

The weird speculation that Apple could buy GoPro makes perfect sense — here’s why – Facebook, Sony, Google, HTC, Microsoft, and just about every other company under the sun appear to be prepping for a future ruled by virtual reality, interactive holograms, and dorky-looking goggles.

