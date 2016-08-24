What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Markets are quiet — really quiet.

For 31 straight days, the S&P 500 has not moved 1% or more in either direction, and volatility in the market, as measured by the VIX, has declined sharply since spiking after the UK’s vote in late June to leave the European Union.

The quiet summer is keeping investors complacent, according to Athanasios Vamvakidis, Adarsh Sinha, and Yang Chen at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The complacency is leaving investors seriously exposed.

Direct Match, a Wall Street trading startup focused on the US Treasurys market, is exploring strategic options that could include a sale. Jim Greco, the CEO and cofounder, explained why in an article for Business Insider.

Lyft President John Zimmer blasted reports that the ride-hailing company is shopping itself around, disputing a series of recent news stories saying that Lyft had failed to find a buyer after talking to six different companies.

“Lyft is not seeking a buyer,” Zimmer told Business Insider.

Bed Bath & Beyond paid less than $30 million for One Kings Lane, a startup that was once worth $900 million. Best Buy popped after earnings beat expectations. And ad tech company The Trade Desk has filed to go public.

Real business investment has declined in the US for the third straight quarter, and there’s reason to believe that something might be going on here beyond just record-low prices for commodities and oil.

Lastly, this $850,000 Aston Martin convertible is a work of art.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

One of the most popular trades in the world is no longer profitable — We’re living in a world of negative interest rates.

Tesla will announce a new product today – CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the product announcement would come at noon PT (3 p.m. ET). We don’t know for certain, but it could be an announcement relating to when Tesla will roll out Autopilot 2.0 and the new features that will come with the upgrade.

Deloitte is being sued after failing to flag up more than $200 million of money laundering – A Dubai-based investment group is suing the Middle Eastern arm of Deloitte and Touche after the accounting firm failed to flag up money laundering at a now-defunct Lebanese bank.

Meet the matchmaker who sets up dates for Goldman Sachs bankers for a £9,000 annual fee – Long hours and heavy workloads mean that bankers, brokers, lawyers, and accountants rarely meet anyone outside of the corporate jungle.

The US has a $1.4 trillion hole that needs to be filled – We’re not going to stop talking about it: everybody wants more government spending.

What it’s like to have your world turned upside down by an insider trading conviction – William D. Cohan wrote a fascinating profile for Fortune about Todd Newman, the hedge fund manager at now defunct Diamondback Capital, whose case has raised questions about the definition of insider trading.

All of the US economy’s problems come back to one thing — It’s all about jobs.

Bentley’s ultra-luxurious Bentayga SUV has a year-long backorder — here’s what makes it so coveted – The Bentley Bentayga is a hot commodity right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.