FINANCE INSIDER: Tech IPOs and prank calls

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

The tech IPO market is primed for a resurgence in September after a historically sluggish start to the year.

At least three software companies that have filed for initial public offerings confidentially could make their intentions public later this month, with plans to debut in September.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, investment banks are asking for five more years to comply with an important piece of post-crisis regulation. And Citi is beefing up its team in one of the most important M&A markets.

On Thursday, the stock market did something it hadn’t done since December 31, 1999.

In earnings news, someone on the restaurant Ruby Tuesday’s earnings call pretended to be Bud Fox from the movie ‘Wall Street’ and asked about Harambe, the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla that was shot and killed in May.

Lastly, meet the billionaire CEO who cares about his employees more than shareholders. His company’s stock is up 457% since the crisis nonetheless.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

Hong Kong’s ‘frothy’ housing market could become a major problem — Hong Kong’s latest rebound could end up being just a blip.

Airbnb says people are flocking to London — The UK may have voted to leave the European Union, but Mayor Sadiq Khan of London is doing everything he can to ensure that London remains a global city.

11 of Wall Street’s top analysts reveal their favourite stock picks — Once in a while, it’s good to step back and take stock of things.

These are the 30 blue collar jobs with the biggest gender pay gaps — The gender wage gap is a tricky issue to untangle.

6 signs a country can survive a military coup — A new note from Macquarie Research examines the potential benefits of coups — the role they play in altering a country’s national trajectory, and what makes one “successful.”

Donald Trump has debuted a new ‘world of charts,’ so we looked at how honest they are — Donald Trump’s rallies have featured many things: dance troupes, crying babies, and some occasional violence. Now the Republican presidential candidate has added something else: charts.

