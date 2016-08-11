FINANCE INSIDER: The 'Jesus Christ of economics'

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

The Bridgewater employee who filed a sexual-harassment claim has withdrawn it and left for the private equity firm KKR.

Chris Tarui filed a complaint earlier this year with a Connecticut agency, alleging the harassment and describing Bridgewater as a “cauldron of fear and intimidation” that kept him silent.

After the

The New York Times last month reported on the complaint, Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio called the Times’ story a “

distortion of reality.“

Meanwhile, investors just don’t seem to be able to say no to hedge funds.

In macro news, Venezuela’s president hopes the ‘Jesus Christ of economics’ can fix the country’s economic disaster. And Brazil’s president, Dilma Rousseff, is headed to trial.

Here in the US, the number of foreclosures in America is at an all-time low, and there’s finally a tiny bit of good news for the 40 million Americans with student debt.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

This could be the trigger for market mayhem — Everyone should be paying close attention to risk parity funds again, says Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Delta’s computer nightmare reveals the biggest problem in corporate America — It’s been a bad week for Delta.

There’s a big misunderstanding about technology’s impact on Wall Street — The rise of financial technology is threatening Wall Street, right?

‘They are hurting right now’: The oil patch and has been decimated — Oil prices have dropped over 20% since June.

Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Erdogan ate lunch off of plates with their faces on them — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met Tuesday to discuss normalizing bilateral relations.

JIM GRANT: Gold isn’t a hedge on chaos; it’s an investment in chaos — Jim Grant thinks that gold is misunderstood.

