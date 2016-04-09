IT'S A DEAL: What you need to know on Wall Street today

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s midday summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

It’s official: Marriott International’s $12.4 billion deal for Starwood Hotels is on.

Shareholders on Friday voted in favour of the deal, which will create the world’s largest hotel company.

In other news, Goldman Sachs released its annual proxy statement and CEO Lloyd Blankfein’s letter to shareholders.

We learned that Blankfein doesn’t think negative interest rates are the “new normal” and also that he received

a hefty long-term incentive plan to keep him motivated for the next eight years.

Not bad, considering CEO pay took its biggest nosedive since the financial crisis last year.

Meanwhile, hedge fund manager Steve Cohen is up to something new.

The billionaire on Thursday pledged $275 million to offer military vets free mental healthcare. And his family office hedge fund, Point72, has found a new place to search for top talent.

In other news, Andrew Caspersen — the banker accused of a $95 million fraud — allegedly took money from his widowed mother.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

HANK PAULSON: We’re not going to see a President Trump — But Paulson isn’t making any predictions about who will win.

Canada crushed its jobs day — The Canadian labour market added 40,600 jobs in March, crushing expectations.

Here’s why the Canadian dollar is called the loonie — The answer is really simple.

Here’s where JPMorgan is hiring and investing, and why it’s doubling down where others shy away — JPMorgan is not afraid to invest where others won’t.

RANKED: Here’s how Wall Street’s biggest players stack up against each other on the golf course — The Masters takes place this week.

Wall Street isn’t worried about automation — According to a new report from Autonomous Research, those fears have actually subsided on Wall Street.

The former CFO of Enron warned a group of execs that large US companies are doing the same things he did — Fastow, who spent six years in prison, spoke on Tuesday afternoon to a group of 200 people in a private room upstairs at STK in New York’s Meatpacking District.

Jamie Dimon says lower liquidity and higher volatility are here to stay — He acknowledged that the markets have been facing lower levels of liquidity recently, and indicated that this environment is not going away anytime soon.

The Killers are going to give a private concert at the hedge fund conference of the year — Every May, more than 1,200 hedge funders head to Las Vegas for the SkyBridge Alternatives Conference (SALT) hosted by Anthony Scaramucci.

