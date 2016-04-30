Goldman Sachs, Berkshire Hathaway and Valeant

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s midday summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Is this the top?

In a note to clients on Friday, UBS strategist Julian Emanuel suggests that a few signs pointing to the “endgame” for stocks are coming into view.

Valeant finally published its annual 10-K report to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday morning, and announced five nominees for election to its board.

The takeaway from the 10-K and the recent Senate hearing is that everyone now wants to know more about the programs that Valeant Pharmaceuticals uses to help people buy its drugs.

On Wall Street, Goldman Sachs just made another big change to its trading business, and JPMorgan promoted 120 bankers to managing director.

Elsewhere, the real identities of the men behind ‘Tyler Durden’ and Zero Hedge have been revealed, China’s housing bubble is starting to look a lot like the US in 2006, and Wall Street is ecstatic about Amazon’s blowout quarter

Lastly, Berkshire Hathaway will hosts its annual general meeting on Saturday.

It turns out that CEO Warren Buffett would rather not have small-time shareholders buying a slice of his company.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

Amazon shares are soaring, and Jeff Bezos is a whole lot richer – Amazon shares jumped by as much as 10% in early trading Friday after the company reported its largest-ever quarterly profit.

Rovi is buying TiVo for $1.1 billion – Rovi is buying TiVo for $10.70 a share in cash, or about $1.1 billion.

Jim Bianco thinks negative interest rates could cause an ‘accident’ in global markets – Bianco is ill at ease with the state of global financial markets.

WALL STREET PAYDAY: Banks could make up to $340 million from Takeover Thursday – Thursday was a huge day for deal makers — especially those at smaller independent advisory shops.

Carl Icahn is done with Apple – Icahn on Thursday told CNBC’s Scott Wapner that he has exited his Apple position.

Billionaire investor Chris Sacca told an amazing story about how obsessed Kobe Bryant is with being a successful investor in the start-up world – Kobe Bryant is currently an untested rookie when it comes to entrepreneurship, but his obsessive competitiveness certainly suggests that he could be in for a prolific career.

