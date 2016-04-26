High-frequency traders are dominating another huge market

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s midday summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

High-speed traders now dominate the market for US government bonds, and it is freaking some people out.

The US Treasury recently asked for public comments on changes to the $12.8 trillion market, and the responses have been flooding in.

Several Wall Street players took the opportunity to get in a dig in over the growing role of principal trading firms and high-frequency specialists.

In other news, the end of demand for oil as we know it could be on the way, according to

Bernstein Research.

One thing dragging down inflation might finally start to disappear, and Saudi Arabia’s plan to fix its oil ‘addiction’ has left a lot to be desired.

This chart explains everything that’s wrong with the housing market, and the US government’s $19 trillion debt isn’t a problem.

And Goldman Sachs is launching a bank account for ordinary people — not just the super rich.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

IT’S OFFICIAL: Valeant has a new CEO – Valeant has named Joseph Papa as its new chairman and CEO.

Oh, you thought the drama was over now that Wall Street’s nightmare stock filed for bankruptcy? – SunEdison, the largest renewable-energy firm in the world and the bane of Wall Street’s existence since July, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday.

Wall Street is winning big from a rebound in a grim business – Energy companies are feeling the pinch. Wall Street is getting ready to gorge.

Investors aren’t going to make money in this ‘fragile’ market – If you’re an investor or market watcher, it’s not unreasonable to have a bit of whiplash.

A former fashion exec is selling his historic New York City townhouse for $17 million – Former fashion executive Robert Duffy has just listed his 19th-century New York City townhouse for $17 million.

