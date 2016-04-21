What you need to know on Wall Street today

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s midday summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

There’s going to be a new face on the $20 bill.

Harriet Tubman, an African-American abolitionist, will replace Andrew Jackson on the bill.

Elsewhere, Donald Trump has suggested he’d replace Janet Yellen as Fed chair, and it seems the American dream may no longer be in reach.

President Obama’s landmark Affordable Care Act was seemingly dealt a blow Tuesday when the nation’s largest insurer by number of people covered, United Healthcare, announced it was leaving the state exchanges in all but a “handful” of states.

But while it would appear that United Health’s exit would radically change the game for the ACA exchanges, the impact may not be that significant.

Lastly, I just finished “The Toughest Footrace on Earth” ― here’s what it was like.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

Corporate earnings are a mess, which says nothing about where stocks go from here – One of the hottest topics of discussion in the market this year has been the growing gap between GAAP and pro forma earnings, also called “adjusted” earnings.

THE STORY OF GOLDMAN SACHS: From foot peddlers to a powerhouse – Edward Morris, author of “Wall Streeters: The Creators and Corruptors of American Finance,” reveals the humble beginnings of the investment bank.

IT’S OVER: Hillary has the Democratic primary in the bag – Technically, the Democratic presidential contest is not yet over. But let’s be real. It’s over.

The 25 highest-paying companies in the US in 2016 – As you might expect, tech companies dominate.

