FINANCE INSIDER: No deal in Doha

A meeting of major oil producers in Doha over the weekend ended without an agreement to freeze production levels.

Saudi Arabia said it would not make a deal without Iran’s involvement.

That’s left some of OPEC’s 13 members on the brink of disaster.

Crude oil futures in New York fell about 7% right out of the gate when trading started on Sunday, but have since made a comeback. West Texas Intermediate at midday was down just 0.72% at $41.41 a barrel, while Brent Crude is positive for the day, up 0.26% at $43.21 a barrel.

In banks news, Morgan Stanley reported fourth-quarter earnings on Monday that beat expectations — but profit dropped by more than 50% from a year ago.

“The first quarter was characterised by challenging market conditions and muted client activity,” said CEO James Gorman in a statement. “While we see some signs of market recovery, global uncertainties continue to weigh on investor activity.”

The first quarter is typically the strongest for investment banks, but has been unusually weak this year. JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citi have already reported first-quarter earnings, each beating or matching analyst expectations despite significant declines in profit.

The last of the major banks, Goldman Sachs, is set to report at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

