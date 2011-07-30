Meet Wall Street's Biggest Party Animals

There is definitely a group of Wall Street names that regularly peppers the New York social pages.
They run the gamut from the Goldman board room to City Hall to the classroom, but they have one thing in common — they’re no stranger to pages of Page Six, New York Social Diary, Guest of Guest and Patrick McMullan.
So here they are, the biggest all-night animals of Wall Street!
Who he is: Partner at hedge fund Edgewood Management
Party animal credentials: Creel's photo page on Patrick McMullan shows the sheer litany of events he's attended over the years, especially after his reportedly nasty divorce from ex-wife Jennifer.
Who he is: Professor of Economics at NYU's Stern School of Business
Party animal credentials: The good professor is a notorious party animal despite being known as 'Dr. Doom.' In fact he should be probably be called 'Dr. Party Over Here'
Who he is: Partner, Goldman Sachs
Party animal credentials:Mr. Kimball is so fond of the nightlife that he brought it home with him often enough to be asked to leave his luxurious Manhattan co-op.
Who he is: Founder and former Chairman of EIM Group
Party animal credentials:The ex-fiancee of Uma Thurman, Busson is quite the serious socialite as well as financier. Busson supports a few NYC museums with his money and his attendance at events, and he also recently played host to Kate and Wills at their first event as a married couple.
Who he is: CEO, Business Development Asia
Party animal credentials: Rellie and his socialite wife Lucy Sykes are seemingly in attendance at every social event in both NYC and the Hamptons. They are also the youngest members of New York Social Diary's 'List.'
Who he is: Chairman of The Harbinger Group
Party animal credentials: Hedge fund manager Falcone and his wife Maria are fixtures on the New York City social scene, including benefits for the High Line park project and the New York City Ballet. They are also notoriously good hosts.
Who he is: Regional Director at Hirtle, Callaghan & Co. and former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs
Party animal credentials:
- Museum for the City of New York Benefit 'New York After Dark'
- New York Academy of Art 'Tribeca Ball,'
- Young New Yorkers for the Philharmonic Benefit Cocktail Party
Who he is: Founder and Chairman of Tudor Investment Management
Party animal credentials: Tudor can be found at any of the myriad Robin Hood Foundation events around New York City, (he's a founder) and both he and his wife have been strong supporters of local children's charities for years.
Who he is: Former trader at Goldman and Director of Economic Development for Senator Charles Schumer
Party animal credentials: The former Goldman trader and current policist is a familiar face around the NYC social scene, one of its youngest fixtures.
- 'Evening in the Garden' Benefit
- Special Olympics Benefit, 2010
- Tribeca Ball 2011
Who he is: CEO of Blackstone Group.
Party animal credentials:
- New York Library's Centennial Gala
- Frick Collection Diamond Ball
- Watermill's 'End of the Summer' Gala
Who he is: Former CEO of Solomon Brothers and his wife
Party animal credentials: The Gutfreund are New York City Social royalty, in fact, they would like to see your credentials.
Who he is: Co-Chairman, Atticus Capital Management
Party animal credentials:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.