Meet Wall Street's Biggest Party Animals

Thornton McEnery
There is definitely a group of Wall Street names that regularly peppers the New York social pages.

They run the gamut from the Goldman board room to City Hall to the classroom, but they have one thing in common — they’re no stranger to pages of Page Six, New York Social Diary, Guest of Guest  and Patrick McMullan.

So here they are, the biggest all-night animals of Wall Street!

Larry Creel

Who he is: Partner at hedge fund Edgewood Management

Party animal credentials: Creel's photo page on Patrick McMullan shows the sheer litany of events he's attended over the years, especially after his reportedly nasty divorce from ex-wife Jennifer.

Nouriel Roubini

Who he is: Professor of Economics at NYU's Stern School of Business

Party animal credentials: The good professor is a notorious party animal despite being known as 'Dr. Doom.' In fact he should be probably be called 'Dr. Party Over Here'

Richard Kimball Jr., Goldman

Who he is: Partner, Goldman Sachs

Party animal credentials:Mr. Kimball is so fond of the nightlife that he brought it home with him often enough to be asked to leave his luxurious Manhattan co-op.

Arpad Busson

Who he is: Founder and former Chairman of EIM Group

Party animal credentials:The ex-fiancee of Uma Thurman, Busson is quite the serious socialite as well as financier. Busson supports a few NYC museums with his money and his attendance at events, and he also recently played host to Kate and Wills at their first event as a married couple.

Euan Rellie

Who he is: CEO, Business Development Asia

Party animal credentials: Rellie and his socialite wife Lucy Sykes are seemingly in attendance at every social event in both NYC and the Hamptons. They are also the youngest members of New York Social Diary's 'List.'

Phil Falcone

Who he is: Chairman of The Harbinger Group

Party animal credentials: Hedge fund manager Falcone and his wife Maria are fixtures on the New York City social scene, including benefits for the High Line park project and the New York City Ballet. They are also notoriously good hosts.

Randy Burkert

Who he is: Regional Director at Hirtle, Callaghan & Co. and former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs

Party animal credentials:

  • Museum for the City of New York Benefit 'New York After Dark'
  • New York Academy of Art 'Tribeca Ball,'
  • Young New Yorkers for the Philharmonic Benefit Cocktail Party


Paul Tudor Jones

Who he is: Founder and Chairman of Tudor Investment Management

Party animal credentials: Tudor can be found at any of the myriad Robin Hood Foundation events around New York City, (he's a founder) and both he and his wife have been strong supporters of local children's charities for years.


Matt Margolin

Who he is: Former trader at Goldman and Director of Economic Development for Senator Charles Schumer

Party animal credentials: The former Goldman trader and current policist is a familiar face around the NYC social scene, one of its youngest fixtures.

  • 'Evening in the Garden' Benefit
  • Special Olympics Benefit, 2010
  • Tribeca Ball 2011

Steve Schwarzman

Who he is: CEO of Blackstone Group.

Party animal credentials:

  • New York Library's Centennial Gala
  • Frick Collection Diamond Ball
  • Watermill's 'End of the Summer' Gala

John and Susan Gutfreund

Who he is: Former CEO of Solomon Brothers and his wife

Party animal credentials: The Gutfreund are New York City Social royalty, in fact, they would like to see your credentials.

Nat Rothschild

Who he is: Co-Chairman, Atticus Capital Management

Party animal credentials:

His legendary 40th Birthday bash.

Now meet the next generation of Wall Street party lovers...

