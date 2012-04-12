Hey Wall Street, Tell Us Your favourite Sports Bar

Wall Streeters don’t have a lot of time for fun, so when they do, they do it with gusto.



That said, fun = sports. Period.

That’s why going to the best sports bar is so crucial. When there’s only one day, or even just a few hours, for relaxation, it absolutely must be done right.

So tell us — what Manhattan sports bar best caters to Wall Streeters?

We expect this to be a serious debate. Throw down for your watering hole — this is about competition after all.

Create your free online surveys with SurveyMonkey, the world’s leading questionnaire tool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.