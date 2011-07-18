The 20 Biggest Poker Players On Wall Street

The World Series of Poker is on right now.



Unfortunately, hedge fund manager David Einhorn is out, but he’s still in the game as far as Wall Street is concerned.

Value, risk, personal inventory and the inventory of your competitor…

All of the above are as useful in stock or bond trading as they are at a poker table.

So it’s no surprise that Wall Street has a penchant for poker. And it’s no surprise that they’re good at it.

What might surprise you is how good some of them actually are.

