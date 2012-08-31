The 31 Most Impressive Athletes On Wall Street

Photo: Courtesy of Timothy Fallon

Earlier this year, we introduced you to a few hot shot athletes on Wall Street. It turns out there at a bunch more out there, so we’ve decided to update our list of top athletes on The Street.



We’ve included Olympic swimmers and rowers as well as former professional football players and a race car driver.

These athletes work in positions from sales trader and broker to managing director and hedge fund manager.

Some of the athletes are still working on The Street, while others have retired. We even found some who haven’t stopped competing since taking up finance and one who left to pursue a career as a professional athlete.

Again, if you feel like someone should be included on this list, feel free to send us as email at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.