The 31 Most Impressive Athletes On Wall Street

Earlier this year, we introduced you to a few hot shot athletes on Wall Street. It turns out there at a bunch more out there, so we’ve decided to update our list of top athletes on The Street.
We’ve included Olympic swimmers and rowers as well as former professional football players and a race car driver.
These athletes work in positions from sales trader and broker to managing director and hedge fund manager.
Some of the athletes are still working on The Street, while others have retired. We even found some who haven’t stopped competing since taking up finance and one who left to pursue a career as a professional athlete.
Wall Street Career: He's currently the head of business development at private equity investment management firm Adam Street Partners. His previous finance experience includes stints at UBS O'Connor, Brinson Partners/UBS Global Asset Management and Wells Fargo, according to his bio.
Athletic Career: Fencik is a former Chicago Bears' safety. During his pro football career, he was a two-time All-Pro selection and a two-time Pro Bowl selection.
He played twelve seasons with the Bears and he's still the leader for most tackles and interceptions for the team, according to Bleacher Report.
Wall Street Career: He's currently the director of CMO trading at Merrill Lynch.
Athletic Career: He has been competing in triathlons (1.5 km swim--40 km bike--10 km run) since 2004. Fallon told Business Insider in an interview earlier this summer that he's competed in around 75 triathlons.
Wall Street Career: He works in fixed income futures sales at Barclays.
Athletic Career: He's a former Penn State safety who had a brief stint in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams. This year, he captured the title of 'Wall Street's Best Athlete' during the annual RBC Decathlon.
He's also a talented swimmer. Rubin beat the most decorated Olympian of all time Michael Phelps a few times when they competed from ages 12 to 14. Phelps beat him most of the time, but that still gives him some major bragging rights!
Wall Street Career: Scott Brunner is an executive vice president and partner at the Net Worth Management Group. He previously worked at The Buckingham Research Group, FINRA records show.
Athletic Career: When he was playing for the University of Delaware Blue Hens they won the national championship in 1979.
He was drafted as a quarterback for the New York Giants and played for them from 1980 to 1983. He also led the Giants to the playoffs in 1981.
In addition, Brunner had stints at the Denver Broncos and St. Louis Cardinals.
Wall Street Career: Jamie Koven is the managing director of One Equity Partners, the private investment arm of JPMorgan Chase.
Athletic Career: Koven was a member of the U.S. Men's Rowing team throughout the 90s. He retired after the Sydney Olympics in 2000 at the age of 27, but returned to rowing in 2010.
During his career, he's won numerous competitions with a couple of those highlights including winning the gold in single sculls at World Rowing Championships (1997) and the gold in the eight at the World Rowing Championships (1994), according to his bio.
Wall Street Career: Goldman said that Hudnut is joining their Private Wealth Management team in Los Angeles.
Athletic Career: He was a member of the United States men's national water polo team at the 2012 London Olympics.
He also played on the U.S. men's water polo team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. They won the silver medal that year.
Wall Street Career: Buhari works as a senior analyst relationship manager at Credit Suisse in London.
Athletic Career: He represented Great Britain in the men's discus throw at the London 2012 Olympics.
He has been throwing discus for only nine years and has a total of 50 podium finishes in his career. Last year, he won the gold in the Aviva World Trials & the UK Championships and the England Athletics Senior Championships, according to his bio.
Wall Street Career: She works in the investment management division at Goldman Sachs's London offices. She joined Goldman back in 2004.
Athletic Career: She competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the Women's RS-X windsurfing event for Turkey.
Wall Street Career: Joe Hudepohl currently works as a managing director and portfolio manager in Goldman Sachs's investment management division in New York.
He joined Goldman in 1997.
Athletic Career: He represented the United States in swimming in the Olympics in Barcelona (1992) and Atlanta (1996).
He was just an 18-year-old high school senior when he first qualified to represent the U.S. at the Summer Olympics in Barcelona.
Hudepohl won two gold medals as a member of the 4x100m freestyle relay in Barcelona and the 4x200m freestyle relay in Atlanta.
Wall Street Career: Lewsey is a European equities sales trader for Citi's London offices. He joined the bank in the fall of 2011.
Athletic Career: Lewsey is a former England rugby star player who was a member of the 2003 World Cup championship team. During his rugby career, he alternated between fullback, wing and centre positions for the Wasps. He retired from the sport in 2009. However, he briefly ended his retirement last year to join the Wasps for another season.
Wall Street Career: Patterson is the co-founder of private equity firm MatlinPatterson, which was established as a spinout from Credit Suisse.
Athletic Career: He currently races with United Autosports.
Wall Street Career: He currently works at Goldman's investment management division in London. He joined Goldman in 2005.
Athletic Career: He was a member of the British Olympic gold medal rowing team at the Olympics in Barcelona.
Wall Street Career: Brown is currently a partner at investment bank Greenhill & Co. He worked at Lehman Brothers in 2008 as a senior VP of Lehman's Private Fund Marketing Group. Before Lehman he was a director at New York Life Investment Management.
Athletic Career: Brown was a back-up quarterback for the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals.
Wall Street Career: Stevens was an associate at Gleacher Partners from July 2007 to July 2009. Prior to that, she worked as an analyst at Lehman Brothers from 2005 to 2007.
Athletic Career: She's an extremely talented cyclist and finished 24th out of a pack of 66 at the 2012 London Olympics in the women's road race.
In 2010, she won the USA cycling national road champion time trial and placed first in numerous other cycling competitions, according to her bio on U.S. Cycling.
Wall Street Career: Cholish is an energy broker for Chatam Energy, FINRA records show. He's a former Merrill Lynch trader. He got a job at Morgan Stanley after graduating from Cornell in 2005.
Athletic Career: Cholish, a mixed martial artist, competes in the lightweight division of the Ultimate Fight Championship.
Wall Street Career: Carlos Arena works at Goldman Sachs in the securities division in New York. He's been at Goldman since 1999.
Athletic Career: He competed in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta for Mexico's swim team in the men's 100M and 200M backstroke.
Wall Street Career: Jeff Kilburg runs Killir Kapital Management an advisory, consulting, and separately managed account provider. He is also a senior development director at Treasury Curve, LLC. Kilburg began hs career at the CBOE and later moved to the CBOT, which is now called the CME Group. He regularly appears on CNBC as a contributor.
Athletic Career: Kilburg was a four-year football scholarship student-athlete at Notre Dame.
Wall Street Career: Shaffer is a partner at Goldman Sachs. Before Goldman, he was in debt and equity at Merrill Lynch.
Athletic Career: Shaffer was the 1986 National Championship quarterback at Penn State.
Wall Street Career: He's the head of global macro strategies at Cliffwater LLC, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Athletic Career: Solarz is an endurance athlete running several races, triathlons, marathons and ultamarathons around the world.
He also holds several Guinness World Records including tethered marathon running and 'Greatest Vertical Height Climbed in 12 Hours', just to name a couple.
Wall Street Career: Jantzen is a vice president at Clearview Capital managing a long/short equity portfolio as well as all private equity and alternative investments.
Athletic Career: While at Harvard, Jantzen won the 149 lb. weight class during the 2004 NCAA Division I wresting national championship. In 2005, Jantzen won the University World Games.
Wall Street Career: Falcone is a billionaire hedge fund manager and the founder of Harbinger Capital.
Athletic Career: Growing up in Minnesota, Falcone was a talented hockey player. He was even able to earn a scholarship to Harvard and later played professionally in Sweden. After his brief stint in pro hockey, which ended because of a knee injury, he hung up his pads and skates and began his career on Wall Street as a junior junk-bond trader.
Wall Street Career: McCareins has been an energy trader/ analyst at hedge fund George Weiss Associates since April 2008.
Athletic Career: While at Princeton, he was a four-year starter on the Varsity football team. He was named Sports Network, Associated Press and Walter Camp First Team Football All-American Cornerback and was a three-time All Ivy Team. He had a brief stint in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.
Wall Street Career: Danco began his career in finance in 1983 at Lehman Brothers. During his Wall Street career, he worked at Lehman, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Nomura for a decade followed by eight years working on fixed income buy-side at Dwight Asset Management. In 2000, he founded eSecLending, which was acquired by TA Associates in 2006. He retired from eSecLending in 2009 and invested in about 30 startup companies as an angel investor.
Athletic Career: Danco competed in the 1980 and 1984 Winter Olympics for the US Luge Team. Luge is the fastest sport on ice.
Wall Street Career: Evans is Goldman Sachs' head of global growth markets and he's a vice-chairman at the investment bank.
Athletic Career: He was a member of the Canadian men's eights team that won the gold medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
Wall Street Career: King was a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch from Dec. 2005 to March 2007. According to FINRA records, he is not currently registered.
Athletic Career: King is remembered for being part of University of Michigan's 'Fab Five' basketball team making it to the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Championship game in 1992 and 1993 as a freshman and sophomore, respectively. He played briefly in the NBA for the Toronto Raptors.
Wall Street Career: McCullough is the CEO and founder of Hedgeye Risk Management. Prior to starting Hedgeye, he was a hedge fund manager at Carlyle-Blue Wave Partners, Magnetar Capital, Falconhenge Partners and Dawson-Herman Capital Management. His first Wall Street gig was working as an institutional equity sales analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston. McCullough regularly appears on CNBC.
Athletic Career: He captained the Yale Varsity Hockey Team to a Division I Ivy League Championship.
Wall Street Career: Donini is currently the head of equities at Barclays' offices in New York. His previous experience includes working at Lehman Brothers from 1998 to 2008. Prior to Lehman, he worked at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse First Boston and O'Connor & Associates.
Athletic Career: Donini was the shot put champion at Brown University. He still holds the school record.
Wall Street Career: Bolcar has worked at Gleacher & Co, ICAP and Jefferies & Co, FINRA records show.
Athletic Career: Bolcar completed three seasons in the NFL (one with the Seattle Seahawks and two with the Miami Dolphins). He played football while at Notre Dame where he was named a two-time second team All-American (1987, 1989). He also captained the 1988 championship team.
Wall Street Career: Najarian is co-founder of optionMONSTER.com. He started his career in trading at Mercury Trading with his brother. He later headed the firm's risk and arbitrage and eventually led its entry onto the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). You can also see Najarian on CNBC's 'Fast Money.'
Athletic Career: Najarian played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Minnesota Vikings.
Wall Street Career: Najarian is the co-founder of optionMONSTER.com. He started his career in finance at the CBOE in 1981 and spent 25 years in the trading pits. In 1989, he founded Mercury Trading and ran the firm until 2004 when he sold the trading-floor operations to hedge fund Citadel. He regularly appears on CNBC 'Fast Money.'
Athletic Career: He had a brief stint in the NFL with the Chicago Bears as a linebacker.
Wall Street Career: Kuehne is currently the senior managing partner and founder of Texas-based hedge fund Double Eagle Capital. Prior to starting Double Eagle, he worked for Legg Mason Wood and Walker and White Rock Capital.
Athletic Career: Kuehne left the PGA Tour to pursue a career on Wall Street. His golf career accomplishments include a NCAA Championship and 2 USGA Championships. Kuehne represented the United States on 3 Walker Cup teams and 1 World Amateur team and was a 3-Time NCAA All-American.
