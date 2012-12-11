WALL STREET: Here's Where The Stock Market Is Heading In 2013

Barry Knapp

Photo: Bloomberg via YouTube

It’s that time of year again when Wall Street’s top equity strategists publish their 2013 targets for the S&P 500.The Reformed Broker Josh Brown likes to call it “silly season” as the success of these stock market calls seem to come down to luck.



Regardless, clients demand it and it gives the rest of us a sense of who the most bullish and bearish strategists are.

Click Here To See What They’re Forecasting >

Barclay’s Barry Knapp is the latest strategist to submit his target, calling for the S&P 500 to end 2013 at 1,525.

“We are entering the fifth year post ‘The Great Contraction’ with considerable progress made in deleveraging the financial and household sectors; however, the most complex stage – stabilizing public sector debt – remains a formidable challenge,” writes Knapp. “There are some significant competitive advantages that should begin to accrue to the U.S. economy in the years to come – energy, manufacturing competitiveness and demographics – though the savings required to fund investment could be redirected to the public sector if policymakers do not slow the growth of mandatory spending.”

Richard Bernstein, the former top strategist at Merrill Lynch, also spoke about 2013. “According to our models, the US equity market is presently discounting 5%-6% inflation for the next 12 months, which seems very extreme to us,” he wrote. “We continue to believe that US equities are in the midst of a major bull market that could ultimately rival 1982’s bull market.”

As far as we can tell, 14 top strategists have made their 2013 calls, which range from 1,390 to 1615.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.