Quit Your Depressing Wall Street Job And Start One Of These Awesome Careers

Courtney Comstock, Lawrence Delevingne

Are you frustrated with your pay this year?

Is the new, post-crisis Wall Street not exactly what you signed up for?

Don’t whine about the government screwing with your livelihood.

Just quit and do something you really love.

We’ve found several street alums now doing entrepreneurial jobs that are way more satisfying and fun.

Jessi Walther teaches kids to cook

Old job: trader at Bear Stearns

New job: launching her company, Cupcake Kids

She told CBS News that she's working harder than she ever did on Wall Street.

Timo Weiland launched a clothing line

Old job: M&A at Deutsche Bank

New job: designer, Timo Weiland (www.timoweiland.com) and timo! wallets (www.timowallets.com)

Weiland quoted Charles Dickens when we asked him about his decision to leave Wall Street for his dream job:

'Great men are seldom overscrupulous with the arrangement of their attire.'

Bryan Gunderson became a bartender

Old job: analyst at JP Morgan

New job: bartender

'I always frequent bars, so why not be on the other side?'' he told Bloomberg.

Neel Kashkari became a woodsman

Old job: federal bailout chief

New job: woodsman

Kashkari ditched Wall Street for a life in the woods. He went a little nuts managing the $700 billion and said he needed to detox.

Since then, Kashkari decided to head back into the fray. He now has a...

Newer job: PIMCO

Sarah Lurie started a gym

Old job: Junior trader at Societe General

New job: running Iron Core Kettlebells gym in San Diego. She also has a series of professionally-produced, instructional DVDs.

'It was kind of scary to give up that independence and really not know what exactly was next,' she told the Wall Street Journal.

Thomas Brause went from the stock exchange to the sausage exchange

Old job: head of settlements, Instinet

New job: running 'Frankfurter Worscht Boerse,' or 'The Frankfurt Sausage Exchange,' his food cart, on the streets of Frankfurt, Germany

He told Forbes that he used to spend the day wishing he could find a hearty sausage and fries.

'I really enjoy the job change because I'm on my own. I have no brown nose,' he says.

Evelyn Stevens turned pro biker

Shu Kim

Old job: global real estate for Lehman Brothers

New job: running shustir.com, a web site where customers can buy from local businesses across the country. Small businesses--coffee shops, art stores, graphic designers--sign up to get a storefront on the site.

'We want to support local businesses that are really the fabric of our communities,' Kim told Forbes.

Richard Brauman started selling caviar

Old job: staffer at the Federal Reserve Bank

New job: running The Little Pearl, a company that sells fresh, preservative-free caviar to Whole Foods markets, local hotels, upscale restaurants, and through mail order. He's also working on new methods of harvesting caviar.

'Personally, I'd like to do this my whole life,' he told the Boston Globe.

Jonathan Rojewski

Old job: hedge fund manager at Pequot Capital

New job: running Tanteo, a Tequila manufacturer that makes three flavours of tequila: 'Jalapeño' (the most popular), 'Chocolate,' and 'Tropical.'

Rojewski told us his story: 'Wall Street was never a destination for me… it was always a means to an end.

'Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, I always wanted to build my own company and to create a memorable, lasting brand.

'I had been spending a lot of time in Mexico (Guadalajara and Tequila specifically) and was really intrigued by tequila and tequila culture, specifically the fact that the agave has this mythical history, that tequila has an appellation of origin like Scotch and Champagne, and most importantly that it was so widely misunderstood in the states.'

Talk about passion!

Jon Winklereid became a cowboy

Old job: COO and Co-President of Goldman Sachs

New job: Now he's 100% gentleman cowboy. He's a near-professional-level 'cutter,' a sport in which horseback riders separate one calf from the cattle herd.

He owns a $460,000 stallion named 'I Sho Spensive.'

Graham Birch became a farmer

Jim Cramer became a talking head

Old job: hedge fund manager

New job: talking head on Mad Money

He swears journalism was his first love all along.

Burned out, Cramer cashed out of his hedge fund, at the end of 2000. Before that he was a broker at Goldman Sachs.

Check out Cramer's website www.thestreet.com.

