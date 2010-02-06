Quit Your Depressing Wall Street Job And Start One Of These Awesome Careers

Are you frustrated with your pay this year?



Is the new, post-crisis Wall Street not exactly what you signed up for?

Don’t whine about the government screwing with your livelihood.

Just quit and do something you really love.

We’ve found several street alums now doing entrepreneurial jobs that are way more satisfying and fun.

Check them out >



