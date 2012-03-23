Wall Streeters Take Note: Aziz Ansari Explains How Not To Pick Up A Waitress

Funny man Aziz Ansari only has the best interest of all humanity in mind, so we try to watch all of his stand up to pick up some lessons on how to improve our world (h/t Eater on this one).



When we saw this bit, we couldn’t help think of our Wall Street friends at a restaurant (perhaps after having thrown back a few). Maybe your waitress (or waiter, who knows) is exceptionally nice and attractive. Maybe you want to see them again sometime soon…

Aziz has instructions for you. The video starts out as a 1950’s style ‘How-To’ then moves into his stand up. Enjoy.

And warning: watch this with your headphones on.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

