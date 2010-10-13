Surprise: Everyone On Wall Street Thinks Everyone Else Is To Blame For Their Weak Bonuses

Courtney Comstock
Thank you, thank you. That was all me.

Nearly 6,000 Wall Street professionals who were surveyed by eFinancialCareers showed recently showed a funny trend.They took credit for earning large bonuses, and blamed their firm for paying them too-small bonuses.

The survey asked participants, What is the primary reason you anticipate your bonus will increase versus last year?

The #1 answer: Personal performance (34%)

When they were asked, What is the primary reason you anticipate your bonus will decrease versus last year?

The #1 answer: Firm performance (52%)

Here are the full answers to the questions:

Why will your bonus increase?                                   

Personal performance – 34%

Department performance – 9%

Firm performance – 33%

Changed positions within employer – 7%

Changed employers – 9%

Pay structure changed – 4%

Other – 4%

Why will your bonus decrease?

Personal performance – 3%

Department performance – 9%

Firm performance – 52%

Changed positions within employer – 3%

Changed employers – 11%

Pay structure changed – 14%

Other – 8%

Source: eFinancialCareers, a career site for financial services professionals

