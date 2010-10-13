Surprise: Everyone On Wall Street Thinks Everyone Else Is To Blame For Their Weak Bonuses

Nearly 6,000 Wall Street professionals who were surveyed by eFinancialCareers showed recently showed a funny trend.They took credit for earning large bonuses, and blamed their firm for paying them too-small bonuses.
The survey asked participants, What is the primary reason you anticipate your bonus will increase versus last year?
The #1 answer: Personal performance (34%)
When they were asked, What is the primary reason you anticipate your bonus will decrease versus last year?
The #1 answer: Firm performance (52%)
Here are the full answers to the questions:
Why will your bonus increase?
Personal performance – 34%
Department performance – 9%
Firm performance – 33%
Changed positions within employer – 7%
Changed employers – 9%
Pay structure changed – 4%
Other – 4%
Why will your bonus decrease?
Personal performance – 3%
Department performance – 9%
Firm performance – 52%
Changed positions within employer – 3%
Changed employers – 11%
Pay structure changed – 14%
Other – 8%
Source: eFinancialCareers, a career site for financial services professionals
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.