Wall Streeters Stranded In Connecticut And As Metro North Cancels Trains

Thousands of Wall Streeters are stranded in Connecticut and New Jersey this morning.



Both Metro North and New Jersey Transit have shut down, Metro North said there will be no service on Monday and New Jersey Transit said its service is down until further notice. (Check out this mudslide on the Metro North Hudson Line. And here’s a mudslide on the Westchester line in Scarborough.)

Thankfully, many on Wall Street are prepared, or still on vacation.

For employees who usually reverse-commute, many firms and hedge funds have New York offices to accommodate office-less employees.

Goldman Sachs prepared for Monday to be a difficult day for commuters by implementing its “Business Continuity Plan” and sending some traders to its Chicago offices.

Citi employees we spoke to on Friday said they were prepared to work remotely today.

And both Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank employees are getting to work if they can.

Thousands in Connecticut and New Jersey have no power (26,709 in Stamford, 13,984 in Fairfield and 12,309 in Greenwich as of 8 AM Monday morning). But while things might seem difficult, here’s some perspective.

Shayna Weinstein, in Woodbridge, CT, was celebrating her 16th birthday this weekend. Her family’s beach house was destroyed in the storm.

“It’s my 16th birthday today and my beach house is gone,” she sobbed to Greenwich Citizen.

As soon as service resumes, we’ll let you know.

