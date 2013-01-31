What Happens When Wall Streeters Panhandle On The Subway

From Josh Brown, aka The Reformed Broker, a heart-wrenching video featuring a Wall Streeter down on his luck and forced to pan handle in the NYC Subway.
People beg because they have needs. At 1:15 we find out what a desperate banker needs from his fellow MTA patrons.
He enters the subway car saying:
Alright d— heads listen up! My taxes are through the roof, I didn’t get my bonus this year, I can’t even pay off my Ferrari. Somebody’s paying the piper. It’s payback time I pay taxes for you.
Watch below (FYI this is just a skit, people):
