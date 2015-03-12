Some Wall Streeters will be attending an orgy 'for the sexual elite' in NYC this weekend

A London-based sex club for the “elite” is hosting its first-ever New York City rollick on Saturday, and you can expect some Wall Street faces to show up.

Killing Kittens, which was founded by Kate Middleton’s old friend Emma Sayle, holds regular members-only sex parties in London that feature some of Europe’s smartest and hottest people, the New York Post reports.

Planning to attend this weekend’s party in New York City’s Flatiron district are a group of British female bankers from UBS, along with about 60 other guests, the Post’s report said.

Past attendees have included a man whose “name is on multiple buildings in New York” and who is “from a well-known family in banking,” according to one member interviewed by the Post.

“It’s like ‘Eyes Wide Shut,’ but realistic,” said the member, who reportedly works in consulting in Mississippi and will fly to New York for the party.

There will of course be some rules this weekend — for example, men must be accompanied by a woman, and they’re never allowed to approach women first.

The dress code is cocktail attire — and masks.

Guests must also be between the ages of 18 and 50, and, of course, physically attractive.

Read the full story in the Post >>

