The Way-Too-Normal Restaurant Where Wall Streeters Go To Talk Shop

A well-connected Wall Street trader told Business Insider that when he wants to talk shop over dinner he goes to the Olive Garden.



Yes, the Olive Garden.

It makes perfect sense, though.

No one would ever expect it and it’s a great way to avoid all those prying eyes and ears.

He goes to the 23rd Street location in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighbourhood, but the Times Square location would also work well, especially since it’s mostly tourists dining there anyway.

Oh, and there’s the extra bonus of the all you can eat soup/salad and bread sticks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.